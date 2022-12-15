By Chelsea McLaughlin

It was business as usual for senior royals on Thursday, despite claims of intentional leaking of stories, lying and screaming matches in the second three episodes of Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary.

King Charles, his wife Camilla, William and his wife Kate, along with other royals, attended a carol service at London's Westminster Abbey, just hours after the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary dropped.

Both Buckingham Palace and William's office, Kensington Palace, have said they would not be commenting on the documentaries, and so far neither have made any hint of changing that stance.

Instead, the royal family gathered together for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which took place at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening, dedicated to the late Queen, and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special, it was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations with you all. pic.twitter.com/mFdHRrJjiu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2022

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, as well as other family members including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Zara and her husband Mike Tindall in a well-timed show of unity.

During the event, William read about the Queen’s speech from Christmas 2012 - about "togetherness".

"At Christmas I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story," he read

Just hours before the event, Netflix released the second half of the Sussex' docuseries. The final three episodes were much harsher towards the royal family than the first, with claims of intentional leaking of stories, lying and screaming matches outlined in the three episodes.

Harry said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," Harry said.

"So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."

-With AAP.