Senior royals out in show of unity, hours after Harry & Meghan documentary episodes air.
It was business as usual for senior royals on Thursday, despite claims of intentional leaking of stories, lying and screaming matches in the second three episodes of Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary.
King Charles, his wife Camilla, William and his wife Kate, along with other royals, attended a carol service at London's Westminster Abbey, just hours after the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary dropped.
Both Buckingham Palace and William's office, Kensington Palace, have said they would not be commenting on the documentaries, and so far neither have made any hint of changing that stance.
Instead, the royal family gathered together for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which took place at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening, dedicated to the late Queen, and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, as well as other family members including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Zara and her husband Mike Tindall in a well-timed show of unity.
During the event, William read about the Queen’s speech from Christmas 2012 - about "togetherness".
"At Christmas I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story," he read
Just hours before the event, Netflix released the second half of the Sussex' docuseries. The final three episodes were much harsher towards the royal family than the first, with claims of intentional leaking of stories, lying and screaming matches outlined in the three episodes.
Harry said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.
"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," Harry said.
"So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."
You can find Mamamia's in-depth recap of the documentary's biggest moments here: 'My wife and I, we're moving on.' The biggest revelations from Harry and Meghan part two.
-With AAP.
Slain Qld cops to get full honours funeral.
A funeral service with full police honours will be held just before Christmas for two officers who were gunned down in an attack on Queensland's Western Downs.
The service will be held on Wednesday in Brisbane for constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, the force confirmed late on Thursday.
Constables Arnold and McCrow and local resident Alan Dare, 58, were shot dead at a rural property at Wieambilla, between the towns of Tara and Chinchilla, on Monday.
Officers Randall Kirk and Keeley Brough, both 28, escaped with minor physical injuries.
Their killers - Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train - died in a firefight with heavily armed tactical officers.
Wednesday's funeral service will be held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
Residents of Tara and Chinchilla will also gather to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting tragedy.
While the community mourns, Australia's national security agencies have turned their focus to the role online radicalisation and extremism played in the ambush.
Police continue to probe the Train brothers' online activities, including their possible involvement in extremist conspiracy groups and forums.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said security agencies were "actively considering" the implications for national security.
"It's really important that we let law enforcement and national security agencies do their job, (but) once the picture does start to clarify, it is likely that radicalisation will form a part of it," she told parliament on Thursday.
"It is absolutely clear ... that conspiracy theories, disinformation and misinformation ... are being turbocharged by technology into terrible acts of violence."
-With AAP.
Tasmania mourns for Hillcrest anniversary.
The six children who died in a jumping castle tragedy in Tasmania have been remembered as precious and cherished, with the state's premier pledging to always walk alongside their families.
A ceremony was held on Thursday evening in the northwest city of Devonport ahead of the one-year anniversary of the fatal accident at Hillcrest Primary School.
Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Chace Harrison were killed after a wind gust lifted a jumping castle and inflatable balls into the air.
Three other children were badly injured.
The incident happened when the students were playing on the school's oval with grade five and six classmates, enjoying end-of-year celebrations.
Their families, friends, first responders and political leaders were among those to pay their respects at the city's Market Square.
The simple phrase "forever in our hearts" was shared on a big screen.
"The 16th of December, 2021 was the most tragic day," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"The loss of such cherished ... children sent shockwaves through the Devonport community, Tasmania and indeed our entire nation."
Planning for a permanent memorial such as a garden or sculpture will be pursued next year.
A coronial inquest, which has yet to set a date for public hearings, will investigate the circumstances of the day.
- With AAP
