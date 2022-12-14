What women are talking about today, Thursday December 15.

By Gemma Bath

The father of two men responsible for killing two police officers and a neighbour in Queensland on Monday, has told A Current Affair his sons had "lost their way in life" after turning down a "dark track."

Ron Train has been estranged from Nathaniel and his younger brother Gareth for two decades, explaining that both were "obsessed" with guns.

On the shooting, Train says, "those decisions were made as adults. I can’t accept responsibility for something in an adult mind.

In a bizarre twist, the father of the QLD cop killers has revealed that Nathaniel Train was originally married to Stacey Christoffel, the woman involved in the shooting.



Ron Train had no idea that Christoffel went on to marry Nathaniel's brother, Gareth. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/rEqceMw7Ap — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) December 14, 2022

"There’s no excuse for that. No excuses for their behaviour, and I don’t excuse my boys of their actions at all.

"They’ll stand before God in this world. They can’t be brought to justice in the secular world, but they will before God."

Since the rampage it has been determined that the third shooter - Stacey - was originally married to Nathaniel, before marrying the younger sibling.

Police trying to identify the motive for the lethal attack will trace the brother's online activities, delving into extremist communities online.

Online posts in the name of Gareth Train featured a myriad of conspiracy material, including claims that high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.

While Constable McCrow and Constable Arnold were instantly hit and died on Monday, two more officers Constable Kirk and Constable Brough, survived after running for their lives.

Queensland police have released a photo of Kirk Randall in hospital with his wife. The couple is expecting a baby next month.