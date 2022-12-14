What women are talking about today, Thursday December 15.

Live updates
'Those decisions were made as adults.' Father of Queensland cop killers gives interview.
The father of two men responsible for killing two police officers and a neighbour in Queensland on Monday, has told A Current Affair his sons had "lost their way in life" after turning down a "dark track."
Ron Train has been estranged from Nathaniel and his younger brother Gareth for two decades, explaining that both were "obsessed" with guns.
On the shooting, Train says, "those decisions were made as adults. I can’t accept responsibility for something in an adult mind.
"There’s no excuse for that. No excuses for their behaviour, and I don’t excuse my boys of their actions at all.
"They’ll stand before God in this world. They can’t be brought to justice in the secular world, but they will before God."
Since the rampage it has been determined that the third shooter - Stacey - was originally married to Nathaniel, before marrying the younger sibling.
Police trying to identify the motive for the lethal attack will trace the brother's online activities, delving into extremist communities online.
Online posts in the name of Gareth Train featured a myriad of conspiracy material, including claims that high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.
While Constable McCrow and Constable Arnold were instantly hit and died on Monday, two more officers Constable Kirk and Constable Brough, survived after running for their lives.
Queensland police have released a photo of Kirk Randall in hospital with his wife. The couple is expecting a baby next month.
Meghan and Harry delivery biggest doco debut, as second instalment prepares to drop.
Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement.
More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.
In the latest teaser to be dropped overnight ahead of tonight's drop (AEST) of three new episodes, Meghan accuses the Palace of conspiring against her.
Her friend tells the doco they'd feed stories on her to avoid other less favourable stories being printed about other members of the family.
“You would just see it play out,” Meghan says.
“A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go: ‘We’ve gotta make that go away.’
“But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”
Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and dance star tWitch has died, aged 40.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died.
His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to People.com.
He was 40.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
The statement did not include any detail on the cause of his death.
DeGeneres issued a statement on Twitter, writing, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
Would you have felt ready to vote at age 16?
Would 16-year-old you have been switched on enough to make an informed decision at the polling booth?
The Greens are pushing to lower the voting age to 16 saying our democracy is stronger when more people are able to participate in decision making, but are we giving 16-year-olds too much credit? Are we armed with enough information and maturity to make that call at that age?
Today we listen to both sides of the argument for allowing 16- and 17-year-olds make the choice on who runs the country.
