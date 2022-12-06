By Gemma Bath

Jurors in the Trump Organisation's tax fraud trial have returned a guilty verdict following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors say amounts to a criminal scheme that went on for at least 15 years.

The former US president's company was charged with paying personal expenses for some executives without reporting the income, and compensating them as if they were independent contractors.

Its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.

Trump, who last month announced a third run for the presidency in 2024, was not charged in the case. In instructing jurors on the law before deliberations began, Justice Juan Merchan in New York state court in Manhattan reminded them that they had pledged not to let their opinions about Trump influence their verdict.

"Donald Trump and his family are not on trial here before you," said Merchan.

"You must set aside any bias or prejudice you may have in favour of or against Mr. Trump and his family."

Trump, a Republican, has called the charges politically motivated.

- With AAP