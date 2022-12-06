Live updates
Trump Organisation found guilty of tax fraud.
Jurors in the Trump Organisation's tax fraud trial have returned a guilty verdict following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors say amounts to a criminal scheme that went on for at least 15 years.
The former US president's company was charged with paying personal expenses for some executives without reporting the income, and compensating them as if they were independent contractors.
Its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.
BREAKING: Trump Org. found guilty on all counts in a 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at the company. https://t.co/MPjgQRmzjX pic.twitter.com/356LrhuK6u— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 6, 2022
Trump, who last month announced a third run for the presidency in 2024, was not charged in the case. In instructing jurors on the law before deliberations began, Justice Juan Merchan in New York state court in Manhattan reminded them that they had pledged not to let their opinions about Trump influence their verdict.
"Donald Trump and his family are not on trial here before you," said Merchan.
"You must set aside any bias or prejudice you may have in favour of or against Mr. Trump and his family."
Trump, a Republican, has called the charges politically motivated.
- With AAP
51-year-old woman found dead in Perth home.
Homicide squad detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Perth home.
The 51-year-old's body was found in a house at Landsdale, in the city's northern suburbs, just before 9pm on Monday night.
Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Cleal said she suffered multiple wounds to her body, ABC reports.
"There were several calls made [for police to go] to the house, there were screaming noises and obvious signs of a disturbance," he said.
"There were also calls from family members concerned for the welfare of the victim."
Woman found dead in home in Perth's northern suburbs after suspected homicide https://t.co/TA87cE8htJ— ABC News (@abcnews) December 5, 2022
A 55-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the victim, is in custody. No charges have been laid.
Police said he is receiving treatment in hospital under police guard for injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.
"There is no harm to the community and it is apparent the injuries to the male are self-inflicted," Cleal said.
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage for locals and visitors.
Indonesia's parliament has approved a criminal code that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, part of a raft of legal changes that critics say undermine civil liberties in the world's third-largest democracy.
The new code, which will apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike, will also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples.
It was passed with support from all political parties and despite warnings from business groups that it could scare away tourists and harm investment.
However, the code will not come into effect for three years to allow for implementing regulations to be drafted.
The laws also include bans on black magic, insulting the president or state institutions, spreading views counter to state ideology and staging protests without notification.
Indonesia passed a sweeping new criminal code that bans sex outside marriage — punished by up to a year in prison.— AJ+ (@ajplus) December 6, 2022
The code also:
▪️ bans unmarried cohabitation, which critics say could be used to criminalize LGBTQ+ people
▪️ makes it illegal to insult the president or state pic.twitter.com/L8CHprVyhs
Critics say the new laws can be used to police morality in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, which has seen a rise in religious conservatism in recent years.
Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, said the new bill was "totally counter-productive" at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic.
"Hotels or any accommodation facilities are like second homes for tourists," he said. "With the ratification of this criminal code, hotels are now problematic places."
Responding to the criticism, Indonesia's Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly told parliament: "It's not easy for a multicultural and multi-ethnic country to make a criminal code that can accommodate all interests."
- With AAP.
King Charles targeted by eggs... again.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown in the direction of King Charles during a walkabout.
The alleged assault took place while the 74-year-old was visiting Luton, northwest of London.
A police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 20s had been arrested in Luton's St George's Square and was in custody for questioning.
For the second time in a month - King Charles has been targeted by protestors - armed with eggs.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 6, 2022
DETAILS: https://t.co/gbfHCFH3q7 @CGreenbank9 #9News pic.twitter.com/x3jYYK7axm
PA Media reported the King was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving. He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Last month, a man was detained by police after eggs were thrown at Charles and his wife Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England.
The latest incident comes as the royal family braces itself for the release of a Netflix documentary series on Thursday about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
- With AAP.
Why are rich white guys trying to live forever?
Longevity coaches, longevity experts, TV shows, movements in favour of it. Why does it seem that a certain group of humans are currently obsessed with extending their lives to the max?
Today we look at why some Silicon Valley bros and Hollywood superstars are pill popping and biohacking in an attempt to crack immortality.
Feature Image: Getty/AAP.