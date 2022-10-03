Brittany Higgins' accused goes on trial today, and all the news you need to know.

Live updates
Brittany Higgins arrives in court ahead of Bruce Lehrmann's trial.
This post mentions sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.
Brittany Higgins has arrived at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, where the trial for the man accused of raping her in 2019 is due to start.
Bruce Lehrmann is charged with raping Higgins, a former Liberal Party staffer, at Parliament House in March of that year.
Police allege the assault took place in the office of former defence minister Linda Reynolds.
Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.
A panel of jurors will be selected today before the prosecution and defence deliver opening statements. The trial is expected to run for between four and six weeks.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Kim Kardashian ordered to pay $1.9m for unlawful promotion on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $US1.26 million ($A1.96 million) to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she had been paid $US250,000 ($A387,986) to do so.
The SEC said on Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.
The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.
Kardashian's post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.
"The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion," Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.
Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.
"Ms Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter," a lawyer for Kardashian said in a statement.
"She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits."
- With AAP
Over 2 million Aussies have had ID documents exposed, Optus reveals.
Optus has revealed more than 2.1 million customers have had their ID documents exposed after the massive data breach.
In a statement released yesterday afternoon, the telco confirmed the stolen data did not contain valid or current document ID numbers for about 7.7 million individuals or businesses.
About 1.2 million of the ID numbers stolen, which include driver's licences, are current. An additional 900,000 customers have had numbers from expired documents comprised.
"Optus has sent an email or SMS to the customers that have had current ID documents compromised in the cyber attack, advising that details from their ID documents have been compromised and what they should do," the statement reads.
Customers who had their sensitive details stolen in the cyber attack are being contacted by the telco to advise what ID documents have been exposed.
It comes as the telecommunications giant launched an independent, external review of the circumstances surrounding the data hack.
Chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin recommended the review to the board which unanimously agreed to it.
"We're deeply sorry that this has happened and we recognise the significant concern it has caused many people," she said in a statement.
- With AAP.
32 children dead in Indonesian soccer stampede.
Indonesia has set up an independent team to investigate a crowd crush at a soccer stadium that killed 125 people, including 32 children, as the country's human rights commission questioned the police use of tear gas.
Chaos erupted after thousands of fans invaded the pitch on Saturday as host team Arema FC lost 3-2 to rival East Java club Persebaya Surabaya. Police fired tear gas to try to quell the pitch invaders, sending spectators scrambling to exit gates.
At least 32 of the victims were children aged between three and 17, Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry, told Reuters on Monday. The official earlier put the death toll of children at 17.
"My family and I didn't think it would turn out like this," said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after being caught in the melee.
"They loved soccer, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium, this was their first time," she added at her brother's funeral on Sunday.
FIFA, the governing body for world soccer, says in its safety regulations that firearms or "crowd control gas" should not be used at matches.
"If there hadn't been any tear gas maybe there wouldn't have been chaos," Choirul Anam, a commissioner at Indonesia's National Commission on Human Rights told a briefing at the stadium.
The police chief of Malang city, Ferli Hidayat, has been replaced as part an investigation into the tragedy. Nine other officers have also been suspended and more are under investigation.
- With AAP.
Dozens of Australian women and children to be rescued from detention camps in Syria.
A rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children back from detention camps in Syria is set to be implemented by the federal government.
The women and children, who are families of Islamic State members, have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border for three and a half years following the fall of Islamic State in March 2019.
A secret ASIO mission into Syria has cleared the way for the families to be repatriated to Australia, The Australian reported yesterday.
Muslim community leader Dr Jamal Rifi said he believed "100 per cent" that Australia would be safe with the women returning home. He told Sky News the nation's security agencies could also adequately monitor the women and children if there were security concerns.
Save the Children Australia chief executive Mat Tinkler said the repatriation "can't come soon enough", saying "children have died in these camps".
But the opposition is demanding more details.
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews says she didn't give the green light when she was in government due to the risk to Australian officials and radicalisation concerns. She said advice to her stated the women posed a security risk after travelling willingly and being "complicit, generally, in the role they were expected to play... to support ISIS and foreign fighters".
- With AAP.
