Brittany Higgins' accused goes on trial today, and all the news you need to know.

By Brielle Burns

This post mentions sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

Brittany Higgins has arrived at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, where the trial for the man accused of raping her in 2019 is due to start.

Bruce Lehrmann is charged with raping Higgins, a former Liberal Party staffer, at Parliament House in March of that year.

Police allege the assault took place in the office of former defence minister Linda Reynolds.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

Brittany Higgins has chosen to attend and give evidence in this trial in person. She is being supported by her partner David, the ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates, Lawyer Leon Zweir and friend Emma Webster. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/QY1fddZHnE — Lauren Tomasi (@LaurenTomasi) October 3, 2022

A panel of jurors will be selected today before the prosecution and defence deliver opening statements. The trial is expected to run for between four and six weeks.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



- With AAP.