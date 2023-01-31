Matildas to play on biggest stage at FIFA Women's World Cup, and everything women are talking about today.

By Isabella Ross

In happy news, the Matildas will be playing on the biggest stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The announcement was made today to move the game to the largest arena in Sydney Olympic Park, following a huge demand for tickets. Now more than 83,000 fans will be able to watch the women’s match, with Football Australia saying they are delighted by the news.

"FIFA's mission is to organise the biggest and best Women's World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament's success," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said, announcing the decision.

Accor Stadium's 82,000 capacity is almost double that of the Allianz Stadium and the switch is a response to the growing demand to see the tie.

If more than 80,000 attend it will be a record for a stand-alone Women's World Cup match, exceeded only by the 90,185 who watched the 1999 final and third-place play-off double-header at Pasadena's Rose Bowl in the United States.

It would also put the match in the top 10 attendances for a women's match anywhere.

