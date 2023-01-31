Matildas to play on biggest stage at FIFA Women's World Cup, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
6:27am
6:26am
7:47pm
7:25pm
Latest posts
Matilda's FIFA Women's World Cup moved to bigger stadium following record ticket sales.
In happy news, the Matildas will be playing on the biggest stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The announcement was made today to move the game to the largest arena in Sydney Olympic Park, following a huge demand for tickets. Now more than 83,000 fans will be able to watch the women’s match, with Football Australia saying they are delighted by the news.
"FIFA's mission is to organise the biggest and best Women's World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament's success," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said, announcing the decision.
Accor Stadium's 82,000 capacity is almost double that of the Allianz Stadium and the switch is a response to the growing demand to see the tie.
If more than 80,000 attend it will be a record for a stand-alone Women's World Cup match, exceeded only by the 90,185 who watched the 1999 final and third-place play-off double-header at Pasadena's Rose Bowl in the United States.
It would also put the match in the top 10 attendances for a women's match anywhere.
You can listen to today's top news stories below:
What no one is saying about Pamela Anderson's redemption.
One of the buzziest TV shows of the year, The Last Of Us, has already been renewed for a second season following some recording-breaking first episodes. Here's everything you need to know.
And this year's Academy Awards have been plagued with some unexpected drama in the lead-up to the ceremony. With an internal investigation taking place, and talk of one of the Best Actress nominees losing her nomination, we unpack everything that's going on behind the headlines.
Plus, Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary and memoir have both been released this week, accompanied by magazine covers and in-depth podcast interviews. While it is time that Pamela got to tell her own story after years of brutal tabloid treatment, the real catalyst for her comeback, while problematic, has now been swept under the rug.
Listen to today's episode of The Spill below:
Grandmother and Indigenous leader charged with importing 'illegal stimulants' into Japan following scam.
West Australian grandmother and prominent Indigenous leader, Donna Nelson, has been charged with importing almost two kilograms of illegal stimulants into Japan.
Nelson's family claim she is the victim of a romance scammer, who enticed her to go on the international trip by a man she met on a dating app, not realising she was getting involved in drug trafficking.
According to an indictment filed to the Chiba prefecture district court, Nelson, who ran for the Greens in the 2022 federal election, took a suitcase containing approximately 1.9 kilograms of stimulants onboard a plane at Laos International Airport on January 3, the ABC reports.
She then reportedly transited through Vietnam and took the suitcase on another plane travelling to Japan, before she was discovered by customs officials in Narita Airport, outside Tokyo in the Chiba prefecture.
Japanese authorities have not released details of exactly what drug Nelson was allegedly caught carrying.
Her family told the ABC, they were informed by Nelson's lawyer that she was approached by a person claiming to be a business associate of the man she was travelling to meet and was asked to take the luggage to Japan.
She has been charged with the violation of the Stimulants Control Law and Customs Law.
A WA Indigenous leader claims she's the victim of a love scam that's left her locked in a prison cell in Japan.— 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) January 25, 2023
Donna Nelson's family says she unknowingly smuggled drugs into the country under instruction from her online lover.#9News @GenoveseMichael pic.twitter.com/lz5Ou8GC2g
DV leave comes into effect after three women killed by violence in Australia this month.
From tomorrow, workers will be able to access their full-pay rate while on domestic and family violence.
The new laws come into effect on Wednesday and gives full-time, part-time and casual workers up to 10 days of paid leave.
The new arrangements will cover at least seven million workers, expanding the five days of unpaid domestic violence leave they're currently entitled to.
The leave will not appear on the workers' payslip for privacy reasons.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said it was important those facing violence, particularly women, were given the opportunity to leave without suffering financially.
"Workers should never have to choose between their safety and wages," Burke said.
"Paid family and domestic violence leave is a workplace entitlement that will save lives."
One woman in Australia dies at the hands of a former or current partner every 10 days, and police deal with an average of 5000 domestic violence incidents each week.
According to Destroy the Joint, three women have already been killed by violence in the first four weeks of 2023.
- With AAP.
"What a blessing." Meghan Trainor announces she's pregnant with second child.
In entertainment news, Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor has announced she's expecting her second child with Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.
The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram this morning, posting a photo of herself holding up a sonogram.
"BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER," she captioned the post.
"What a blessing," Trainor told People, confirming she is four months pregnant.
"I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there - I want four kids!"
Trainor also shared a video of the moment she and Sabara announced the news to their friends and family, in an earlier Instagram post.
"Telling my family the secret I've been keeping for the past few months," she captioned the video.
The couple already share a son named Riley, who they welcomed back in February 2021.
Artificial Intelligence just got way smarter, what is it capable of now?
Artificial intelligence, or A.I., has a lot of people nervous about just how much it can really do.
Here at Mamamia, we've put it to the test and the results were almost scary.
In this episode of The Quicky, we're talking about the incredible advancements in artificial intelligence and how they're becoming so smart that they're starting to blur the lines between human and machine.
Feature Image: Getty.