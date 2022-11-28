Kim Kardashian responds to Balenciaga and everything women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Balenciaga ambassador Kim Kardashian has shared a statement in the wake of the fashion house's controversial photo shoots.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period," she said.

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022

Photos from two of Balenciaga's latest campaigns have caused people to get angry. The first shows a series of child models posting with the company's bear bags, adjourned with leather harnesses and bondage fetishes.

Another campaign depicts a handbag on top of some documents - the papers were from a US Supreme Court ruling related to indecent images of children.

Balenciaga have posted an apology to its 14 million Instagram followers and said its plush bear bags "should not have been featured with children".

It said it had removed the items from sale and deleted the images from all web platforms.

They've now also announced they're suing the set designer and production company for $25 million for "redress for extensive damages."

Kardashian says, "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."