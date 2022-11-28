Kim Kardashian responds to Balenciaga and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Kim Kardashian 'shaken' by fashion house shoot.
Balenciaga ambassador Kim Kardashian has shared a statement in the wake of the fashion house's controversial photo shoots.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period," she said.
As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022
Photos from two of Balenciaga's latest campaigns have caused people to get angry. The first shows a series of child models posting with the company's bear bags, adjourned with leather harnesses and bondage fetishes.
Another campaign depicts a handbag on top of some documents - the papers were from a US Supreme Court ruling related to indecent images of children.
Balenciaga have posted an apology to its 14 million Instagram followers and said its plush bear bags "should not have been featured with children".
It said it had removed the items from sale and deleted the images from all web platforms.
They've now also announced they're suing the set designer and production company for $25 million for "redress for extensive damages."
Kardashian says, "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."
Morrison to face rare parliamentary action.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison will face a censure motion by his parliamentary colleagues over his decision to secretly appoint himself to additional ministerial portfolios.
The Albanese government is expected to move the motion in parliament on Tuesday, during the final sitting week of the year.
Censure motions do not have any legal consequences but they are rare and give parliamentarians the chance to formally note disapproval with their colleagues.
The Liberal opposition said they would not support the motion and labelled it a "political stunt" by the Labor government.
Scott Morrison to face censure motion over secret ministries https://t.co/mBx0Jah7T2— ABC News (@abcnews) November 28, 2022
Labor MP Susan Templeman said the motion was an important line for parliament to draw about the standards it expects of elected MPs.
"It puts on the record, for all time, that sort of behaviour and things that go outside our Westminster system are not tolerated," she told ABC News on Monday.
"We need to demonstrate to our community that has had its faith in democracy rocked ... that we do believe in the Westminster system and accountability."
- With AAP
Neighbours star diagnosed with stage four breast cancer aged 36.
Neighbours actress Kate Keltie has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer at the age of 36.
Katie played Holly Valance's sister Michelle on the soap for five years.
Her cancer has spread to her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones and is considered aggressive.
Neighbours star Kate Keltie diagnosed with 'aggressive' stage four breast cancer https://t.co/je36KAGbRz— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 28, 2022
"Given the severity of the chemotherapy that Kate requires, her Oncologist advised that working and maintaining her job during this time, is not an option. She will lose her gorgeous hair and cannot carry children in the future. This is devastating news for anyone, let alone at the age of 36, with no family history of breast cancer," reads a GoFundMe set up on behalf of her.
"Kate will then require chemo infusions every three weeks for the rest of her life, and potentially radiotherapy and surgery too."
At the time of writing, $31,000 has already been raised.
Why is this dangerous sex act on the rise?
An alarming number of young women, trans, and non binary people are reporting that the instance of being choked during sex is on the rise.
There are many reasons people believe this sex act is becoming more common, but the issue is, not enough understand the motivations behind it, or the shocking consequences.
Today we look at sexual strangulation, why it’s on the rise and why men need to know it’s not ok.
