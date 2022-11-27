New TV hosts announced for 2023, and everything women are talking about this morning.

By Brielle Burns

In case you missed it, Ally Langdon has been named as the new host of A Current Affair, after Tracy Grimshaw finished up on the program last week.

Langdon will make farewell her Today Show co-host Karl Stefanovic, to join the news program, which was created and originally hosted by her late father-in-law Mike Willesee.

The news comes after Grimshaw announced in September she would be stepping down from the show after 17 years at the desk.

"It is such an incredible honour to be joining the A Current Affair team. A show I love, respect and have been watching since I was in school and Jana Wendt was host," Langdon said in a statement.

"I won't lie – it's daunting to be stepping into the role that Tracy has so brilliantly navigated for the past 17 years, with such warmth and compassion. I hope to bring my own warmth and compassion to the show as we continue to tell great stories that matter to our amazing viewers."

Last week, footage was shared on social media of Grimshaw appearing to snub Langdon as she went to hug the veteran journalist during a farewell amongst colleagues.

Grimshaw later addressed blanking the show's new host in a statement, writing, "Ally, I just watched the guard of honour from last night and I saw you went in to give me a hug.

"And I hugged bloody Karl! I'm sorry I missed you. I was so overwhelmed and obviously didn't see your petite head once his big boofhead loomed into vision. Big sorry x."

TODAY INVESTIGATION: You may have noticed Ally getting COMPLETELY blanked during Tracy Grimshaw's A Current Affair farewell last night. We wanted to get to the bottom of exactly what went down, and now, Tracy herself has weighed in.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/0zer6CQyAx — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Sarah Abo will leave 60 Minutes, where she has been a reporter since 2019, to co-host the Today Show alongside Stefanovic.

Abo joined 60 Minutes after a career at SBS's World News and Dateline programs.