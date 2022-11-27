New TV hosts announced for 2023, and everything women are talking about this morning.

Live updates
8:44pm
7:27pm
7:26pm
7:10pm
Latest posts
New hosts for A Current Affair and The Today Show.
In case you missed it, Ally Langdon has been named as the new host of A Current Affair, after Tracy Grimshaw finished up on the program last week.
Langdon will make farewell her Today Show co-host Karl Stefanovic, to join the news program, which was created and originally hosted by her late father-in-law Mike Willesee.
The news comes after Grimshaw announced in September she would be stepping down from the show after 17 years at the desk.
"It is such an incredible honour to be joining the A Current Affair team. A show I love, respect and have been watching since I was in school and Jana Wendt was host," Langdon said in a statement.
"I won't lie – it's daunting to be stepping into the role that Tracy has so brilliantly navigated for the past 17 years, with such warmth and compassion. I hope to bring my own warmth and compassion to the show as we continue to tell great stories that matter to our amazing viewers."
Last week, footage was shared on social media of Grimshaw appearing to snub Langdon as she went to hug the veteran journalist during a farewell amongst colleagues.
Grimshaw later addressed blanking the show's new host in a statement, writing, "Ally, I just watched the guard of honour from last night and I saw you went in to give me a hug.
"And I hugged bloody Karl! I'm sorry I missed you. I was so overwhelmed and obviously didn't see your petite head once his big boofhead loomed into vision. Big sorry x."
TODAY INVESTIGATION: You may have noticed Ally getting COMPLETELY blanked during Tracy Grimshaw's A Current Affair farewell last night. We wanted to get to the bottom of exactly what went down, and now, Tracy herself has weighed in.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/0zer6CQyAx— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 24, 2022
Meanwhile, Sarah Abo will leave 60 Minutes, where she has been a reporter since 2019, to co-host the Today Show alongside Stefanovic.
Abo joined 60 Minutes after a career at SBS's World News and Dateline programs.
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Welcome to the Today Show team Sarah Abo!— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 27, 2022
Sarah will take up the seat vacated by Ally Langdon (good luck Ally!) from January 2023.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5:30am pic.twitter.com/dbi2MlGist
NSW police officer faces domestic violence charges.
A NSW police constable is facing six charges of domestic-violence related assault over a string of alleged attacks this year.
The 25-year-old constable's arrest follows investigations into an alleged assault on a man and a woman - who the officer knew - at a licensed Sydney venue on June 22.
Six days later, the officer from the force's South-West Metropolitan Region was arrested after attending a Sydney police station.
He was charged at the time with three counts of domestic violence-related assault and common assault.
NSW police officer charged with multiple counts of domestic violence-related assault https://t.co/byOby2P0ci— Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 27, 2022
Following further inquiries he was charged with three more counts of domestic violence-related common assault for alleged attacks that occurred in February and May.
The officer will face Downing Local Court on May 4, 2023.
A NSW Police Force statement said the officer's employment status was under review.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
NSW flooding crisis enters 75th day.
NSW's flood crisis has entered its 75th day, with evacuation orders remaining in place across the state as severe storms batter Sydney.
About 66 emergency warnings were in place across NSW on Sunday.
As floods continue, regional towns could remain cut off from the state for up to a month with residents relying on food and medications flown in by helicopter.
WATCH AND ACT people in Rocks Road, Balranald need to PREPARE TO ISOLATE. Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work, and educational commitments. You may be trapped without essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you visit https://t.co/FZooFaAris pic.twitter.com/dat6NL2egI— NSW SES (@NSWSES) November 27, 2022
In the western NSW town of Euabalong, local publican Neil Quinn said the town had just stared down the swollen Lachlan River with a freshly built bank holding back floodwaters. However, he said the town would be relying on helicopters for supplies for at least a month.
Likewise, in parts of Victoria and South Australia, residents were on edge as floodwaters continued to cause havoc.
In Victoria, major flood warnings were in place at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, Euston and Moulamein.
In South Australia, the State Emergency Service had issued multiple warnings across the Murray River.
- With AAP.
The makings of toxic misogyny in the police force.
Last week, the findings and recommendations from an inquiry into the culture of the Queensland police force were handed down.
Is this type of cultural toxicity more rampant in the Queensland police, or is this something the force is struggling with all across Australia? And why do those personality types find their way into a job that clearly requires them to have a handle on these things?
Today we look at why putting on a uniform for some means responsibility, while for others, it’s all about the power.
Feature Image: [email protected]/Channel Nine.