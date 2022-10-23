38th woman murdered in Australia, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of an 18-year-old woman, his former partner, was found in bushland in southeast Queensland.

The pair, who police say had been in a relationship that recently ended, met up at a car park in Strathpine on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, from Petrie, who is yet to be formally identified, did not return home, leading to her family raising concerns.

Police tracked down the Kallangur man on Saturday evening at a service station in Nambour, about an hour's drive north of Strathpine.

The woman's body was found around 3am yesterday in bushland at Nambour. She is the 38th woman to be killed by violence in Australia this year.

The man has since been charged with murder and moving a corpse.

"(They had been in an) intimate relationship that recently ended. The family of the young lady have been advised ... they are devastated," Queensland Police detective inspector Ben Fadian told reporters.

He said investigations were ongoing into the cause of death and circumstances surrounding their meeting.

"There were no domestic violence orders in place. And there was no history of either party being in contact with police about anything of that nature," he said.

"This is a tragic event, the young lady... had her whole life ahead of her."

The man is expected to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Police are examining a white Ford Mustang and blue Mazda sedan as part of their investigations and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.