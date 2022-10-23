38th woman murdered in Australia, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
19yo charged with ex-girlfriend's murder after body found in bush.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of an 18-year-old woman, his former partner, was found in bushland in southeast Queensland.
The pair, who police say had been in a relationship that recently ended, met up at a car park in Strathpine on Saturday afternoon.
The woman, from Petrie, who is yet to be formally identified, did not return home, leading to her family raising concerns.
Police tracked down the Kallangur man on Saturday evening at a service station in Nambour, about an hour's drive north of Strathpine.
The woman's body was found around 3am yesterday in bushland at Nambour. She is the 38th woman to be killed by violence in Australia this year.
The man has since been charged with murder and moving a corpse.
"(They had been in an) intimate relationship that recently ended. The family of the young lady have been advised ... they are devastated," Queensland Police detective inspector Ben Fadian told reporters.
He said investigations were ongoing into the cause of death and circumstances surrounding their meeting.
"There were no domestic violence orders in place. And there was no history of either party being in contact with police about anything of that nature," he said.
"This is a tragic event, the young lady... had her whole life ahead of her."
The man is expected to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.
Police are examining a white Ford Mustang and blue Mazda sedan as part of their investigations and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Hundreds of calls for help as NSW and Victoria residents evacuate from floods.
Lismore residents faced a tense night last night as they were told to prepare to evacuate with a weather system on the NSW-Queensland border expected to dump up to 200mm of rain.
Meanwhile, a second system was travelling across the border from South Australia, bringing more rain to already saturated parts of the state.
NSW's SES had performed 34 rescues in 24 hours as of yesterday afternoon, on top of hundreds of calls for help.
Two hundred Australian Defence Force personnel have been deployed across the state with more than a dozen helicopters helping with rescue and relief efforts, including three defence choppers.
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said every corner of the state had a flood warning.
The areas of most concern were in the state's north, with waters rising in places including Moree and Gunnedah, where evacuation orders are in place.
Across the border, Victorians saw several flood peaks across the state over the weekend as Echuca residents were forced to evacuate.
A weather system is expected to dump up to 30mm of rain on parts of the state's north and west today before beginning to clear on Tuesday.
The Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level of 94.77 metres above sea level at Echuca on Saturday and was forecast to peak around 95m on Sunday evening into today.
- With AAP.
Jury deliberating on Brue Lehrmann verdict.
A jury will enter its third day of deliberating a verdict in the trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins.
Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and is facing a criminal trial in the ACT Supreme Court. Higgins alleges Lehrmann raped her inside a ministerial office in Parliament House following a night out drinking with colleagues. He denies any sexual interaction happened.
The jury retired last week after the prosecution closed its case following a 12-day trial.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum instructed the jurors to find their verdict according to the evidence presented in the courtroom.
In his closing argument, Prosecutor Shane Drumgold urged the jury to disregard discussions of political movements and workplace cultures sparked by the case. He said the case was not about the culture inside Parliament House or the Me Too movement but about what happened on a couch inside a minister's office in the early hours of Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Drumgold said Higgins had been a credible and honest witness whose version of events that night had not wavered. Meanwhile, he said Lehrmann had given inconsistent accounts about why he was at parliament on the night of the alleged assault to the security guards, to his boss and to the police.
Lehrmann's defence lawyer Steven Whybrow told the court nothing happened that night and suggested Higgins had fabricated her account to save her job. He suggested Higgins fabricated doctor appointments at the time to "make it more believable" that she had been sexually assaulted.
The jury must continue deliberations until they reach a unanimous verdict.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Sophie Cachia announces breakup from fiance Maddie Garrick.
Australian influencer and entrepreneur Sophie Cachia has announced her breakup from fiance Maddie Garrick.
The couple got engaged in March, and had recently started doing long distance while Garrick - a basketballer - plays with a local Florence team.
"When I proposed, I did it with the guarantee of loyalty, trust, honesty & respect from my end," Cachia said in an Instagram statement.
"Despite the great deal of love I still hold, I have made this decision to lead by example for what I know I deserve in life for myself, and for my children - because we are all worthy.
"While I am hurting, life must go on. I still have to show up for work with my businesses and most importantly be a mum and role model to my two children.
"This is unfortunately a position I really didn’t want to be in. Therefore, I beg you, please let me be, to protect my children, my mental health and allow us all to heal and move forward.
"I will not be commenting any further. Soph."
Cachia shares two young children, Bobby and Florence, with her ex-husband Jaryd Cachia. She went public with Garrick in 2021.
