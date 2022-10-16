Rivers set to peak in Victoria, and all the news women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Residents along several swollen Victorian rivers are bracing for the worst with record-breaking flooding predicted in the state's north.

Emergency warnings remain in place for multiple areas, including Shepparton, Murchison, Echuca, Kialla, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Charlton Barnadown and Elmore.

In Echuca, residents and holiday makers were early on Monday being told to immediately leave amid concerns people could become stranded by the floodwaters.

Echuca, Victoria.



This city is in for a challenging week.



Full coverage of the flood crisis tonight at 7pm and tomorrow on @BreakfastNews. pic.twitter.com/0FDW2mVVjg — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) October 16, 2022

The Goulburn River at Shepparton reached 11.88 metres on Sunday and continued to rise overnight, with major flooding expected when it hits its peak on Monday at 12.2 metres.

That is higher than the 1974 flood level of 12.09m, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Images show buildings in the middle of town surrounded by a vast inland sea of brown muddy water, and residents using sandbags to protect properties.

About 9000 residents are currently affected by the flooding with many cut off in their communities amid the rising waters.

The Victorian State Emergency Service has received over 4750 calls for help, including more than 500 flood rescue requests, since Wednesday when heavy rainfall lashed the state.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said many people were doing it tough.

Rochester in Victoria has seen devastation from the floods. Premier @DanielAndrewsMP and I saw first hand today how the rising water has damaged homes and businesses. Sadly, one person has lost their life. pic.twitter.com/LZnCcrn87i — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 16, 2022

"It's heartbreaking to think that for many people this is the third or fourth time in 18 months that their lives have been disrupted by a natural disaster of this magnitude," he said of the floods that swept across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania in recent days.

Disaster recovery payments have been made available to residents in 23 local government areas and a 250-bed camp for displaced people will be opened at the former COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mickleham.

About 100 ADF personnel have also been deployed to help with evacuations and sandbagging in the worst-hit areas.

- With AAP