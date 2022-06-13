By Brielle Burns

1. Man charged with murder of 62-year-old Sydney woman.

A 58-year-old man will face court charged with murdering a 62-year-old woman at a home in southwest Sydney.

The man was arrested after attending Wetherill Park Police Station last night.

NSW Police officers later went to a home in Prairiewood, where the body of a woman was found with stab wounds.

The women is yet to be formally identified, but it's believed she was known to the man.

#BREAKING: A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in South West Sydney. #9Today pic.twitter.com/VGbXfjK3UU — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 13, 2022

A crime scene has been established and the car driven by the man to Wetherill Park Police Station has been seized.

He's since been charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court today.

2. Ex-tennis star Jelena Dokic opens up about mental health struggles.

This post deals with mental health and suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Aussie tennis star Jelena Dokic has opened up about her mental health struggles, saying she is on the road to recovery after almost taking her own life.

The former world No.4, who has become a successful tennis commentator, posted on social media detailing a harrowing experience in April.

The 39-year-old says seeking professional help "saved her life".

"The last six months have been tough," Dokic wrote.

"It's been constant crying everywhere. From hiding in the bathroom when at work, to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it. To the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable.

"I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone. I am not going to say that I am doing great now... I am definitely on the road to recovery."

"Some days are better than others and sometimes I take a step forward and then a step back, but I'm fighting and I believe I can get through this."

Dokic's post elicited strong support from numerous sporting greats, including Olympians Anna Meares, Giaan Rooney and Leisel Jones, and former Australian tennis player Mark Philippoussis.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through ﻿﻿Lifeline﻿﻿ on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

3. Amber Heard doesn't blame Depp libel jury.

Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $US10 million ($A14 million) after a six-week libel trial, in her first post-verdict interview.

"I don't blame them," Heard told NBC's Today co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview clip aired on Monday. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

In clips of the interview, which the Today show plans to air more of in coming days, Guthrie pressed Heard on her credibility and what it meant to jurors.

"There's no polite way to say it. The jury looked at the evidence you presented. They listened to your testimony and they did not believe you," she said. "They thought you were lying."

Heard responded, "How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees."

#AmberHeard shares with @savannahguthrie that she doesn’t blame the jury: “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor." pic.twitter.com/rjWY629MkG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

The actress went on to point out the social media commentary surrounding the case, saying, "You still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict "gave me my life back."

4. Prince Andrew reportedly banned from public Garter Day events.

The monarchy has taken a "family decision" to limit the disgraced Duke of York's appearance on Garter Day to a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

Andrew will not be seen in public during Garter Day after the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge reportedly lobbied the Queen about his participation.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Duke of York will attend the investiture and lunch today but will not be part of the procession or service."

Prince Andrew ‘barred from procession after lobbying by Charles and William’ https://t.co/9FnEtUIq8L — The Guardian (@guardian) June 13, 2022

The duke's reputation has been severely tarnished by his involvement in an alleged civil sexual assault case, and it is understood a "family decision" was taken to reduce his involvement.

The Queen will not be taking part in the procession of Garter Knights who walk through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Hall where the annual service commemorating the Order is held.

Given the monarch's mobility issues the decision was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship. However, she is expected to attend the lunch and the investiture ceremony.

5. Barty, Warne and COVID responders receive honours.

In case you missed it, tennis star Ash Barty, former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy and late cricketer Shane Warne were among the 992 Aussies who received the Queen's Birthday honours this year.

Dr Murphy, who was Australia's CMO from 2016 until 2020, was honoured alongside others involved in the pandemic response, including NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant and Queensland governor and former long-serving chief health officer Jeannette Young.

When it came to sport, Warne was appointed an AO for distinguished service to cricket having taken 708 wickets in his storied career, along with his service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Hundreds of hard-working Australians are today being recognised for their special contribution to their industry, awarded with the Queen's Birthday honours. #9Today pic.twitter.com/hHkSj5PjGX — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 12, 2022

Retired tennis star Ash Barty was also appointed an AO after wrapping up her career as a three-time grand slam singles champion, having claimed this year's Australian Open crown.

"I'm a very proud Australian and representing my country to the best of my ability has always been my priority," said Barty. "I hope to continue my contribution to our country, focusing on providing youth with sport and education opportunities and inspiring all young kids to go after their dreams."

Women make up 46 per cent of the list, the second-highest percentage since the honours system was implemented in 1975.

