Trump's US election failure, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
8:54pm
7:37pm
7:30pm
7:22pm
Latest posts
Trump's promised "red wave" fails in US elections.
Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024??? That's the question Americans (and the rest of us) are waiting to find out.
He's yet to formally throw his hat in the ring, but his bid for the top job (again), has taken a hit in the US midterm elections.
Republicans have edged closer to a House majority while control of the Senate hinges on a few tight races after Democrats staved off an anticipated "red wave" of Republican gains in the midterms.
Republicans have captured at least 210 House seats - eight short of the 218 needed to wrestle the House away from Democrats and effectively halt President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
While Republicans remain favoured, there were 33 House contests yet to be decided - including 21 of the 53 most competitive races, based on a Reuters analysis of the leading nonpartisan forecasters - likely ensuring the final outcome will not be determined for some time.
The fate of the Senate was far less certain. Either party could seize control by winning too-close-to-call races in Nevada and Arizona, where officials are tallying thousands of uncounted ballots.
But Democrats were able to avoid the major defeat that Republicans had anticipated and were holding on in the close Senate battles in Nevada and Arizona.
Tuesday's results also suggested voters were lashing out against Republican efforts to ban abortion and to cast doubt on the nation's vote-counting process.
- With AAP
Judge considering jail time for Chris Dawson after daughter addresses him in court.
Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.
A NSW judge is considering how long Chris Dawson will spend in jail for murdering his wife Lynette in 1982.
After a sentence hearing in the NSW Supreme Court yesterday, Dawson's lawyer Greg Walsh said the former schoolteacher would spend his final years behind bars if an appeal against his conviction failed.
"Unless he's successful in his appeal, he'll die in jail," he told reporters outside court.
Earlier, Justice Ian Harrison heard arguments about how long Dawson, now 74, should spend behind bars for killing his wife and disposing of her body four decades ago so he could have an unfettered relationship with a high school student he was obsessed over, referred to as JC.
Crown prosecutors are pushing for a higher sentence for the deliberate act of murder and domestic violence, pointing the judge to other murder cases of "very great heinousness".
However, Dawson's lawyers have argued his jail term should be lessened because of factors such as the "hysteria" created by high levels of media publicity regarding the case. Walsh also told the court the former rugby league player was also showing signs of a brain condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Yesterday, three powerful victim impact statements were read out to the court from Lynette's siblings and her daughter Shanelle Dawson, who was four years old at the time of the murder.
Shanelle wrote that her father had ripped her mother away from her, depriving her of maternal cuddles, a mum's love and a role model for her own mothering.
"You took that away and so much more and you had no right to. You are not God," she said during an emotional reading of her statement.
The daughter of wife killer Chris Dawson has stared him down in court - begging him to reveal the location of the body of her mother, Lynette.— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 10, 2022
The judge is now preparing to sentence him for the 1982 murder. @em_partridge #9News
MORE: https://t.co/IjRoqTkFBh pic.twitter.com/hgxVAsJFQf
"The torture of not knowing what happened, or what you did with her body - please tell us where she is. I hope you will finally admit the truth," she said.
"It hurts me deeply to think of you in jail for the rest of your life. But I also choose not to carry your burdens anymore. I need my life back."
The sentence will be handed down on December 2.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Aussies pause to remember thousands killed in war.
Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across Australia, as people pause to commemorate the thousands of Australians who lost their lives in World War I and other conflicts.
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said it was up to everyone to ensure those who had made the ultimate sacrifice for their country would never be forgotten.
He said this year marked several significant milestones, including the 50th anniversary of the end of national service and 75 years of Australia's involvement in peacekeeping operations.
"We must honour the service of the hundreds of thousands of Australians who have answered our nation's call," he said.
The Sydney Opera House sails were illuminated with poppies this morning to mark the start of Remembrance day.— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 10, 2022
A minute's silence will be held at 11am across the country today to honour those who have fallen.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/SMJlul5mUE
Previously known as Armistice Day to commemorate the signing of the peace agreement that ended World War I over 100 years ago, Remembrance Day honours all Australians who lost their lives in conflicts. A minute's silence will be observed at 11am, while the national event at the Australian War Memorial will be the first held without COVID-19 social restrictions since 2019.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend a service at the Martin Place cenotaph in Sydney, while red poppies will light up the sails of the Opera House at dawn and in the evening.
In Melbourne, bugle players will be stationed at 16 CBD intersections to play the Last Post at 11am, while landmarks like Federation Square, the MCG and Melbourne Town Hall will be lit up in red.
- With AAP.
Medibank hackers release more sensitive data after publishing an 'abortion' file.
The hackers behind the Medibank data have released more data after being warned the "smartest and toughest" people in Australia are coming after them.
The ransomware group allegedly behind the hack overnight claimed they had released more sensitive details of customers' medical records on the dark web.
"Added one more file Boozy.csv ...," they wrote in a blog update in the early hours this morning.
The file, which appears to be related to mental health and alcohol issues, comes after a data dump yesterday named "abortions.csv".
The now public file - a spreadsheet - included the names and private details of 303 patients and policyholders relating to terminations.
"You telling that is disgusting (woof-woof), that we publish some data," they wrote today in the blog, seen by AAP.
"But we warned you. We always keep our word, if we wouldn't receive a ransom - we should post this data, because nobody will believe us in the future."
The group claimed yesterday it had demanded a ransom of $US1 for each of Medibank's 9.7 million affected customers, for a total of $US9.7 million (almost $15 million).
The first wave of files dropped on Wednesday included names, birthdates, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, health claims information, Medicare numbers for Medibank's ahm customers, and passport numbers for international student clients. Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the group hacked into its system last month. No credit card or banking details were accessed.
Australian Federal Police investigators are working with international agencies, as well as state and territory police to catch those behind the data breach.
If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
- With AAP.
Unconventional holidays for the unconventional traveller.
Aussies have re-embraced travel with gusto since international borders reopened at the end of last year and COVID rules have been slowly eased over time.
We are flying, cruising, touring, relaxing, adventuring and doing all the things we put off for those two locked down years.
But there are also new holiday trends beginning to emerge and ones that were stifled during the pandemic coming back with a vengeance in 2022. Today we look at some new travel trends and some more unusual ways to spend your time on holiday.
Feature Image: AAP.