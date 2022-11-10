Trump's US election failure, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

A NSW judge is considering how long Chris Dawson will spend in jail for murdering his wife Lynette in 1982.

After a sentence hearing in the NSW Supreme Court yesterday, Dawson's lawyer Greg Walsh said the former schoolteacher would spend his final years behind bars if an appeal against his conviction failed.

"Unless he's successful in his appeal, he'll die in jail," he told reporters outside court.

Earlier, Justice Ian Harrison heard arguments about how long Dawson, now 74, should spend behind bars for killing his wife and disposing of her body four decades ago so he could have an unfettered relationship with a high school student he was obsessed over, referred to as JC.

Crown prosecutors are pushing for a higher sentence for the deliberate act of murder and domestic violence, pointing the judge to other murder cases of "very great heinousness".

However, Dawson's lawyers have argued his jail term should be lessened because of factors such as the "hysteria" created by high levels of media publicity regarding the case. Walsh also told the court the former rugby league player was also showing signs of a brain condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Yesterday, three powerful victim impact statements were read out to the court from Lynette's siblings and her daughter Shanelle Dawson, who was four years old at the time of the murder.

Shanelle wrote that her father had ripped her mother away from her, depriving her of maternal cuddles, a mum's love and a role model for her own mothering.

"You took that away and so much more and you had no right to. You are not God," she said during an emotional reading of her statement.

"The torture of not knowing what happened, or what you did with her body - please tell us where she is. I hope you will finally admit the truth," she said.

"It hurts me deeply to think of you in jail for the rest of your life. But I also choose not to carry your burdens anymore. I need my life back."

The sentence will be handed down on December 2.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.