By Brielle Burns

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing for some readers.

A Sydney woman has said she "feared for her life" during an alleged sexual assault by Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka after they matched on Tinder.

The woman, who cannot be identified, was allegedly sexually assaulted four times in her Rose Bay home on November 2 after going out for drinks and pizza with the international sports star.

Gunathilaka, 31, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday at Sydney's Hyatt Regency Hotel where he was staying while the Sri Lankan cricket team were in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

He is facing four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and has not yet given a plea.

According to a NSW police facts sheet filed with Downing Centre Local Court, the couple matched on Tinder and later had a number of video calls through WhatsApp before meeting in person on November 2.

The woman alleges Gunathilaka forcefully kissed her and slapped her buttocks on the ferry home.

After they arrived at her home, the cricketer allegedly refused to wear a condom and choked the woman three times.

"The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck," the police facts sheet says.

"The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused."

She also gagged and couldn't breath during an attempt at oral sex, the court documents claim.

"She continually tried to pull away from the accused, a clear indication that she was not consenting."

In a police interview after his arrest, Gunathilaka corroborated some of the alleged victim's story but denied that he had been violent or that consent had not been given. Prosecutors allege the victim did not consent to sex without a condom or any of the other sexual acts performed.

On Monday, a bail application by the sports star while in custody at Surry Hills Police Station was rejected. That same day, Sri Lanka Cricket announced it would conduct its own inquiry, saying Gunathilaka would be penalised if the court finds him guilty in Australia.

The matter will return to court on January 12.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.