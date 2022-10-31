Cassius Turvey remembered in emotional WA vigil, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

Cassius Turvey has been remembered as a devoted and charismatic friend and family member as his community in Perth lit 15 fire pits to represent a life cut tragically short.

Hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil last night to mourn the teenager, whose alleged murder has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger.

Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends on October 13. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.

21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearley has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.

Attendees at the vigil were invited to take gum leaves or branches and add them to 15 smoking fire pits arranged in a circle, each representing a year of Cassius's life.

"So many people have said so many things about Cassius but my son is my greatest," his mother Mechelle Turvey told the vigil.

A Noongar rendition of Amazing Grace sung at Cassius Turvey’s candlelight vigil@7NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/HtaCb9VU06 — Syan Vallance (@SyanVallance) October 31, 2022

One of Cassius's best friends was in tears as she described how he had always been there for others.

"Cassius was a teddy bear, or as the boys would say, a big friendly giant. He had a big heart, a big brain and big dreams," she said.

"Your name will never be forgotten. It will always be remembered.... Forever 15, my friend."

Rallies commemorating Cassius's death will be held across the country on Wednesday but Mechelle urged attendees not to exploit his passing.

"We know racism exists," she said. "But do not use my son's tragedy as a platform to blow your trumpets."

