Cassius Turvey remembered in emotional WA vigil, and everything women are talking about today.

Cassius Turvey remembered in emotional WA vigil.
Cassius Turvey has been remembered as a devoted and charismatic friend and family member as his community in Perth lit 15 fire pits to represent a life cut tragically short.
Hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil last night to mourn the teenager, whose alleged murder has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger.
Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends on October 13. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.
21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearley has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.
Attendees at the vigil were invited to take gum leaves or branches and add them to 15 smoking fire pits arranged in a circle, each representing a year of Cassius's life.
"So many people have said so many things about Cassius but my son is my greatest," his mother Mechelle Turvey told the vigil.
A Noongar rendition of Amazing Grace sung at Cassius Turvey’s candlelight vigil@7NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/HtaCb9VU06— Syan Vallance (@SyanVallance) October 31, 2022
One of Cassius's best friends was in tears as she described how he had always been there for others.
"Cassius was a teddy bear, or as the boys would say, a big friendly giant. He had a big heart, a big brain and big dreams," she said.
"Your name will never be forgotten. It will always be remembered.... Forever 15, my friend."
Rallies commemorating Cassius's death will be held across the country on Wednesday but Mechelle urged attendees not to exploit his passing.
"We know racism exists," she said. "But do not use my son's tragedy as a platform to blow your trumpets."
- With AAP.
Animal rights protesters in dinosaur costumes protest against Melbourne Cup.
Animal rights protesters sporting inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes descended on Flemington yesterday calling for an end to horse racing ahead of today's Melbourne Cup.
Puzzled onlookers watched on as a group of dinosaurs holding signs that read 'Horse Racing Is Prehistoric' converged for a race.
A "Dinosaur Dash" has been held at Flemington to protest against horse racing and tomorrow's Melbourne Cup. https://t.co/gZTbuid6qH— SBS News (@SBSNews) October 31, 2022
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) along with the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) organised the protest to encourage a boycott of the race.
CPR says 139 racehorses died on Australian tracks in the past year, in addition to the thousands of horses that die every year off the track from racing-related injuries or are killed for not being profitable.
"The Melbourne Cup - and all other events that cause horses to sustain catastrophic injuries and even die in the name of greed - deserve to go extinct," PETA's Emily Rice said.
"Today's dinosaur dash proves you can have fun by cheering on willing participants who enjoy themselves. No one needs to suffer for entertainment."
CPR Campaign Director Elio Celotto urged people to say 'Nup to the Cup' this year.
"We are inviting people to boycott horse racing by saying 'Nup to the Cup' and joining one of these many events taking place across the country," Celotto said.
- With AAP.
Netball Australia secures $15m deal from Victorian govt.
Netball Australia has signed a $15 million sponsorship deal with Visit Victoria, just days after mining giant Hancock Prospecting withdrew its support from the sporting body.
Under the agreement, which runs until June 2027, next year's Super Netball Grand Final will be played in Victoria.
The Diamonds will also wear Visit Victoria branding on their team kit and play five Test matches as well as hold training camps between 2023 and 2026.
The $15m figure effectively matches the funding Hancock Prospecting pulled from NA after player concerns over the track record of Gina Rinehart's late father Lang on Indigenous issues.
The late Lang Hancock made comments in the 1980s suggesting Aboriginal people should be "sterilised".
Indigenous player Donnell Wallam, a 28-year-old Noongar woman, had raised her concerns over wearing uniforms featuring the mining company's logo. Wallam's fellow Diamonds supported her stance and Rinehart withdrew her company's sponsorship deal, despite NA stressing their support for the partnership.
Skipper Liz Watson, a Victorian, said the new deal would help the Diamonds defend their Commonwealth Games gold medal on home soil in 2026.
"I know they're all delighted with this and what we're going to be able to do leading up to the Commonwealth Games and wanting to defend that gold medal. It's going to be huge for our state."
- With AAP.
What is sport willing to ignore for the money?
Last week there were a lot of conversations around the Diamonds, the Aussie netball team, who pushed back on a sponsorship deal that would see them wear the logo of a company that had a complicated and racist history with Indigenous Australians.
While the outcome saw the diamonds lose $15 million, questions were raised about the intersection of sport and politics, about whether athletes should keep quiet and take the money for the sake of the game rather than have an opinion about the deal.
Today we look at how clubs select who backs them financially and whether that money should come with a guarantee to not bite the hand that feeds them.
Feature Image: Matt Jelonek/Getty.