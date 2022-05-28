Planning a holiday? What’s the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?

Adrian Esterman, University of South Australia

Many of us are considering a long-delayed overseas trip.

However, despite what our politicians are telling us, the pandemic is not over yet, and there is always the risk you could catch COVID on holiday or just before you depart.

Side note: Check out the horoscopes at the airport. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, here are a few general tips about what you should do to maximise the chance of a safe and enjoyable holiday, and a quick look at the COVID situation in four popular holiday destinations.

Vaccination status

First and foremost, make sure you are fully vaccinated – that’s three doses for most people, and four for the over-65s and some vulnerable groups.

Two doses are better than nothing, but not good enough against the Omicron variant.

Health insurance

Several insurance companies will cover you against a COVID infection just before you are due to travel, or while you are travelling.

Travel insurance is not only advised, it is mandatory in countries such as Fiji and Indonesia.

On the plane

Planes are quite safe since the air gets filtered through HEPA filters. However, you could be very unlucky and have someone sitting close to you who is infectious. So, the best bet is to wear a face mask when not eating and drinking.

Take alcohol wipes with you and give your tray, seat belt, controller for the entertainment and inside of seat pockets a good wipe down.

When thinking about your destination and the COVID cases there, it’s also important to compare this to the situation in Australia.

Australia’s current cases (seven-day moving average, per million of population) are 1,684 per day, and deaths (seven-day moving average, per ten million of population) are 19.8 per day. Some 84% of the Australian population have completed the initial vaccination schedule.