Australia, prepare your wind machines: we're in the Eurovision final.

Australia has qualified for the Eurovision grand final after 17-year-old Isaiah Firebrace was voted through in the first semi-final of the global song contest.

The young singer from Moama in the NSW Riverina was third on the bill, performing the song Don’t Come Easy on a revolving stage in Kyiv in Ukraine on Tuesday night.

Firebrace gave a quick shout-out to people in Australia in a brief chat backstage after his performance.

“Hi everyone back at home I’m thinking about you guys and wow this is incredible,” Firebrace said.

The first taste of Eurovision for 2017 didn’t disappoint with some wacky performances including a man in a horse’s head for Azerbaijan, inexplicably standing on a ladder.

But it was also a night for favourites with Sweden’s Robin Bengtsson opening the competition with the catchy pop number I Can’t Go On and Portugal’s Salvador Sobral performing the jazzy-ballad Amar Pelos Dois.

Both are placed just behind Italy, who is favourite to take home the overall prize on Saturday night.

The new SBS host pairing of Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst made their debut at Eurovision, taking over from Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang.

The pair commented on the first few songs during the live SBS broadcast early on Wednesday morning in Australia, but mentioned technical problems and disappeared until the 11th performance of the night.