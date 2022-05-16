90,000 cases and 74 deaths: Why aren't we talking about COVID-19 anymore?

For Western Australia, this figure was actually a welcome drop, after the state recorded three days of over 15,000 cases earlier in the week.

They're being warned things may get worse, however, before they get better.

On Friday, WA Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson said cases could reach between 20,000 and 25,000 cases per day before they decline.

Three new Omicron variants.

Earlier this month, it was reported that three new Omicron sub-variants had been detected in Australia - BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

The BA.2.12.1 sub-variant is thought to be more transmissible than Australia's dominant BA.2 Omicron variant and is responsible for about one third of COVID-19 cases in the US, ABC reported.

These new BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants are likely to displace the BA.1 and BA.2 variants across the country.

"We will need to study this over time to see if their advantage is one of 'fitness/transmissibility' and/or their ability to be more slippery to existing antibodies," said Associate Professor Stuart Turville from the UNSW's Kirby Institute.

"As with all variants, the key parameter to watch is disease severity and this data takes time to accumulate.

"There is still a lot about this virus that is unknown and there are many paths it has the potential to take."

What is Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisation and death rate?

On Sunday, there was almost 3,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the country, including 1,377 in New South Wales, 528 in Victoria and 19 in the Northern Territory.

About 40 people are dying from COVID-19 per day, based off the latest seven-day average.

Over the weekend, Australia reported 74 deaths, with almost 7,800 Australians dying with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Calls to refocus on COVID-19 after the election.

Given Australia's current high infection rate, Australian Medical Association vice-president, Chris Moy, says he hopes governments will turn their focus back to COVID-19 after the election.

Speaking to ABC on Sunday, Dr Moy said a mix of fatigue and complacency had seen the virus shunted from the national spotlight.

"I think, past the silliness of this election, we do need to refocus," he said.

"Because this is adding an extra layer of healthcare needs, which is beyond what we've had in the past."