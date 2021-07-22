"There's a lot of desperation." What doctors are saying off the record about COVID-19 in Australia.

Here are just some of the issues they've encountered first hand with Australia's vaccine rollout.

Some young people don’t have a GP to talk to who knows their background.

Last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison encouraged those who wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine to chat to their GP first.

"The ATAGI advice talks about a preference for AstraZeneca to be made available to those as preferred for those over 60. But the advice does not preclude persons under 60 from getting the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said at the time.

"And so if you wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, then we would encourage you to go and have that discussion with your GP."

But as one medical professional told The Quicky, that advice was delivered under the assumption that everyone actually has a GP who knows their health history.

"Young people in their 20s, when they leave home, they leave their family GP and move out of the district, which means that they then don't really have somebody that knows their history very well," they explained.

It can also be tricky for young men in particular.

"Young women may go and get their regular prescription for the contraceptive pill. But young men may rarely go to a GP. So when they say talk to your GP, sometimes young people don't have a GP to talk to, and those that have moved or haven't set up a relationship, that poor GP doesn't have any background to be able to make an informed decision with the patient."

Getting access to the vaccine is harder than you might think.

To make things even more challenging, your preferred GP might not even have access or approval to give you the jab.

"If your GP has not put in an expression of interest or has failed to be able to get approval for acquiring the vaccine, and administering it, it means that those patients of that GP then have to find the vaccine at another GP practice. And those GP practices are often not getting sufficient vaccines to then be able to accommodate somebody else's patients."

This means that "often people will go unvaccinated when in fact they wanted to be vaccinated" and people will have to call different GPs to find out if they have the vaccine or have to go to a hub.

The medical professional also said there's no system "that says if you're in these GP practices, you can then go to a named GP practice that does have the vaccine that has to accommodate your request to be vaccinated."

"Only those who've tried to find the vaccine AstraZeneca have realised it's not easy."

Listen to The Quicky's full episode on the vaccine rollout below. Post continues after podcast.

Doctors are informed when the public is informed.

When Scott Morrison announced that GPs would start administering the Pfizer vaccine as well as AstraZeneca, doctors like Sydney GP Dr Brad McKay were caught by surprise.

"We're informed when the rest of the public is informed, we just wait for a politician to get up and say something. And then we try to jump in and change what we're doing according to what's going on there," he explained.