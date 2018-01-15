For 38 minutes, these Australians in Hawaii were made to believe they were about to die.

A visit to Hawaii is an item on many traveller’s bucket lists, with the mere mention of the destination conjuring images of relaxation, pristine beaches and days spent soaking up some sun.

But for many Australian families, their ideal holiday turned into a nightmare when, just after 8am, they received a notification that a ballistic missile would hit the island state within minutes.

“Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill,” the government-issued message read.

It was the message Michael Manou – visiting Hawaii with his wife Lea and their three young children – was greeted with when he first checked his phone upon waking.

After a frantic internet search to find more information, 40-year-old Michael realised thousands of others had received the same alert.

“The fact that the alert stated that it was not a drill really sunk in after two to three minutes,” Michael told Daily Mail Australia.