"The horrifying moment I found my name on the 'Aussie Sluts' forum."

More details have emerged around the vile public web forum titled ‘Aussie sluts‘ being used by men to anonymously share women’s intimate photos alongside their locations, full names and social media pages, without their knowledge or consent.

It is a sickening realm where females are no longer women; they are ‘sluts’, ‘whores’ and ‘bitches’, whose private images are traded off as ‘wins’. And victims have no way of knowing this is happening unless they are told.

The disturbing website seen by Mamamia sorts threads according to location. Australia’s capital cities are divided up by suburbs, going as specific as ‘Pakenham and surrounds’. Regional towns seen include Bendigo, Newcastle, Maryborough, Launceston, Central Coast, Bundaberg and Geelong.

Men are posting under anonymous usernames, with threads automatically deleted when inactive. But not before users can stock up their own personal library, only to repost when a new thread for their town begins.

Users have been seen asking for explicit images of specific women – naming them fully and sometimes alongside a regular Facebook or Instagram image – before others deliver on the request. Some appear to be school-aged girls.

Just some of the repulsive comments posted by the site's users include:

"Fat whore." "I would absolutely wreck her." "No way in f-cking hell im posting anymore until you c-nts chip in too. I had to go to some f-cking lengths for these pics, I'm not just giving them away with guarantee... I just need new nudes to fap over." "Massive Tinder slut. F-cked her a few times. Loves all that daddy/baby sh-t."' "Her name is (first name, last name). Go easy though, she's a pretty unstable girl." "She's f-cking hot. Can you tell us the story? Did you cum in her?" "(First name, last name)? Best tits to ever come out of (suburb)? Those swimming carnivals... Man."

Mamamia has spoken with women impacted by the website.

One woman in her 20s, from regional Victoria, has been posted on at least two separate occasions , most recently last month.

She said it was “utterly disturbing” to discover her private photos were circulated online without her knowledge.

“Those are images I have sent in private to my at the time boyfriend who I was in a long distance relationship [with],” she said.

She first learned her images appeared on the site about a year ago, labelled under a different town when she lived interstate. She said police were involved, and the thread was removed after about a week.