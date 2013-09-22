5 simple ways you can support Aussie business.

By BERN MORLEY

We all think it doesn’t matter I suppose. We are all just one person in a country of over 22 million. How on earth can we make a difference to the local Australian economy when we are but one very small fish in an enormous pond?

Here’s the thing though, it doesn’t have to be a grand gesture. It doesn’t even require much change in lifestyle at all. It simply requires recognition. And it requires the want to help, even in a small way. Because all the little things eventually mount up to something big and becomes something that changes not only our own ways, but those of the greater community.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Aussie Farmers Direct. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.



So how can you help support and do your bit for local and Australian businesses?

1. Holiday at Home. I know, it looks amazingly cheap that Bali holiday doesn’t it? It certainly is and you should definitely get yourself there. But first, before you lock it in, have you looked around and thought about your own beautiful backyard? Australia is, without doubt, one of the most diverse, beautiful and interesting countries in the world. Those dollars you are about to spend overseas could help your own local economy an untold amount of times over. From the booking at the caravan park, to the dinner in the local bowls club to spending some dollars in the independent small town book store, it’s all giving back and helping our local businesses.

2. Avoid buying packaged and imported goods. More importantly, buy as fresh and locally as possible. Most communities have local farmer’s markets. Sure, you may have to give up a Sunday sleep in, but believe me, those snow peas that snap in two and stay fresh for weeks is more than compensation. You are not only supporting the local grower, you are safe in the knowledge you aren’t buying preserved products.