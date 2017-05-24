An 18-year-old girl has advertised her virginity online and, terrifyingly, there are people willing to pay for it.

A woman identified only by her first name, Kim, is half Austrian and half German and her starting bid price is £86,640 or $AUD150,500.

“I would like to sell my virginity,” the 18-year-old student reportedly said when she contacted Cinderella Escorts.

“I would like to study in Germany or Vienna. With the money I can buy a flat, pay my tuition fees and afford a car.

“Is it really worth more than 2.3 million euro to give my virginity to a man who might eventually leave me anyway? To be honest, I do not believe it,” she said.

The website promises to test and prove the escorts’ virginity with a doctor’s certificate, and also allows potential buyers to do their own tests to double check the ‘purity’ of their chosen escort.

Kim’s profile on the site says she likes orange juice and Greek food and is prepared to travel anywhere to meet the highest bidder, so long as travel is paid for.