New Zealand's 60 seconds of terror: What happened during Friday's attack in Auckland.

Shortly before 2.40pm Friday, a 32-year-old man walked into a Countdown supermarket in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

He weaved through the aisles, past masked shoppers focused on gathering their groceries. As he collected a knife from the shelves, neither they nor supermarket staff knew they were just metres from a violent extremist, a man who had long been identified as a "known threat to New Zealand".

Moments later, the man launched a savage attack on those around him, stabbing six people, leaving one seriously injured and three in a critical condition.

Witnesses from inside the supermarket reported hearing shouts of "Allahu Akbar!" — an Arabic expression meaning 'God is great!' — during the frenzy.

Footage taken on a mobile phone shows people jostling out of the store in a panic. "There's someone here with a knife, whānau [family]," said the person filming. "Holy f***! What the f***!"

Just 60 seconds later, officers from New Zealand's Special Tactics Group closed in with their weapons drawn. When the attacker approached them with the knife, they opened fire and killed him.

Countdown supermarket staff comfort each other in wake of the attack. Image: Getty.

Friday's minute of terror could have been far longer, the number of victims greater. But police were already on the attacker's tail.

Here's what we know so far about the LynnMall attack.

Who is the LynnMall terrorist attacker?

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared that the attacker was a Sri Lankan national, who moved to New Zealand in 2011.

She gave little detail beyond that, as his identity is currently under a suppression order relating to his previous engagements with the court system.

According to local media, that order is due to lift late Saturday or Sunday unless his family applies for it to remain suppressed.