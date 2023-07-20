A shooting has taken place in Auckland's CBD, leaving two civilians dead. Here's what we know.

One of New Zealand's most populous cities this morning has gone into lockdown in the CBD, following a shooting.

Two civilians were killed and six are injured after an Auckland CBD shooting described by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins as a "very grim morning".

The incident began on Thursday morning outside a building on Queen Street – Auckland's main thoroughfare – about 7:20am, when locals reported hearing gunfire.

The incident unfolded at a construction site, where the 24-year-old gunman who worked at the building, arrived there with a pump-action shotgun. Colleagues thought he was conducting a prank until he opened fire.

Watch media reports following the Auckland shooting. Post continues below.

Police say the gunman "moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm".

"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male contained himself within the elevator shaft," the police statement read. "Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later."

It is believed the gunman died from a self-inflicted gun wound. The NZ Herald has reported the gunman was serving a community-based sentence of home detention for family violence offences. He was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, but such sentences in New Zealand can allow offenders to continue working.