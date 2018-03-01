Several years ago, escort and porn star Aubrey Black found herself trying to explain to her 10-year-old son what she did for a living.

But the Gold Coast mother-of-two was not a nurse, or a teacher, or a personal assistant.

So Black, 43, decided she would tell him the truth.

“I go on dates with men who are lonely,” she said. And that was the truth.

He told her he thought that was “cool”, but as is often the case with children, he could tell there was more to the story.

“He was curious as to what images I was putting out there,” Aubrey tells Mamamia. She made it clear she was going on dates, was very safe, and was making good money for the family. One year, her annual salary came in at $885,000.

But her son, now aged 18, put in some detective work. She didn’t discover how much he actually knew until years later.

Aubrey’s daughter, who is nine years older, always knew.