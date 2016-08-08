“Attention seeking” mum faked son’s terminal illness and even bought his casket, police claim.

For 13 years Danita Tutt has devoted her life caring for her sick son.

She’s been there for him when he has come out of vital, lifesaving surgeries, been by his side at Ronald McDonald house, raised money through fundraisers and celebrity visits for him and even bought his casket for what she says is his tragic impending death.

But there are now allegations that the young teenager – said to have spent 13 years with a heart condition, kidney disease, short-term memory loss, high functioning autism and brittle bone disease after being born prematurely – has never been sick at all, and that his mother has faked his illnesses in order to get attention.

Danita Tutt and her son Colby. Via GoFundMe.

In April Danita Tutt told the local newspaper in the town of Cleburne in Texas where they live that her son, Colby was ready to die.

It was heartbreaking words to hear from any mother.

“He keeps telling us that he is ready to go to Heaven so he won’t be sick anymore. It just gives us peace knowing he is going to be with our savior.”

But today she is being held on a $25,000 bond after being arrested and Colby has begun eating again and has been weaned off all pain medications after being removed from his mother’s care.

Earlier this year Colby Tutt made headlines when a World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Erick Rowan paid a surprise visit to his home and took the “terminally ill” 13-year-old and his family to an event.

But police now say Danita Tutt was lying about her son’s health. She stands accused of causing serious bodily injury to her son by lying about his medical history to the boy’s doctors, prompting the boy to undergo unnecessary surgeries and be placed on unneeded pain medications.

The Star Telegram reports that those surgeries included placement of a central line that later led to a potentially life-threatening blood infection.

Tutt stands accused of causing serious bodily injury to her son by lying about his medical history. Fort Worth Police.

Tutt is also accused of withholding food and water from Colby investigators said.

“Mrs. Tutt is an attention-seeking type person and enjoys the attention she gets for having two medically fragile children,” the allegations read “There are concerns that she may end Colby’s life. There are concerns for the safety of his sibling.”

Child protective services took custody of Colby and his brother claiming that Tutt had bought a casket for her son in preparation of his death.

In April, in a range of media interviews she gave about her son’s condition, she told The Cleburne Times Review that Colby had 34 separate medical conditions.

“He has a colon three times the size of an adult’s colon and he has to do stomach flushes every night,” Danita Tutt said. “He cannot absorb any nutrients on his own so his diet consists of total parenteral nutrition supplements and his weight is down to 56 pounds.”