Warning: This post deals with abortion and may be distressing for some readers.

In a warm bath Anna Yocca lay ready to abort her unborn baby. The 31-year old was prepared. She had a coat hanger, she had the water at just the right temperature.

She inserted the coat hanger into her vagina and in what must have been a horrific and painful procedure attempted her own abortion.

It was when she began to bleed profusely that Anna Yocca became concerned, she alerted her boyfriend who called an ambulance and the 31-year old was rushed to hospital.

Anna Yocca lives in Tennessee, a state with difficult abortion laws and at 24 weeks – or 6 months along – she was too late for a legal termination so she was forced to resort to “backyard” methods, methods that are shocking to hear of in 2015.

Whatever her motivation for attempting to abort her unborn child with a coat hanger Anna Yocca has now become another face in the ongoing war in the US on women’s reproductive rights as she now faces a charge of attempted murder.

Last week the 31-year-old Tennessee woman was indicted and faces prison.

Yocca’s attempted coat hanger abortion evokes memories of a pre-Roe v. Wade repro health landscape #reprorights https://t.co/ENranofn63 — RHAP (@RHAP1) December 14, 2015

Yocca is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 21 to enter a plea to the charge.

People reports that her arrest warrant claims Yocca filled the bathtub in her home and “took a coat hanger and attempted to self-abort her pregnancy.”

When she began bleeding profusely, Yocca “became concerned about her safety” and her boyfriend took her to the nearest hospital.

“The whole time she was concerned for her health, her safety and never gave any attention to the health and safety to the unborn child,” Sergeant Kyle Evans told CBS.

At the hospital doctors acted to save the baby boy in line with Tennessee law. He was born, weighing just 1.5 pounds.

The arrest report claims medical professionals told detectives the infant boy’s “quality of life will be forever harmed” by Yocca’s alleged actions.

“Those injuries will affect this child for the rest of his life, all caused at the hands of his own mother,” Sgt. Evans said.