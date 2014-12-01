Boy missing for 4 years found alive hidden behind fake wall.

Update:

Further heartbreaking details have emerged about the boy found hidden behind a fake wall in his father’s house in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police say the little boy managed to engineer his own escape by Facebook friend-requesting his mother after enduring years of mistreatment, Gawker reports.

The clever boy connected a mobile phone to a wifi network, then he downloaded an app that allowed him to make calls via wifi.

He then began planning his escape with his mother and sister, police say.

In other shocking news, the stepmother is reportedly on probation for cutting her own child’s tongue with a pair of hot scissors in 2004 because he talked back to her.

Jean’s biological mother, Lisa Smith, told reporters his stepmother — accused of helping the boy’s father to hide the boy for four years against his will — is an “evil woman.”

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

For four years this boy’s mother had no idea where her son was.

For four years she searched.

Four years of heartache.

Of not knowing. Four long years.

It is difficult to even imagine the deep aching loss.

Until the boy, now aged thirteen was found hidden behind a false wall in the home of his father.

The boy, unnamed by US media, was reunited with his mother over the weekend.

And just look at this.

The moment this mother was reunited with her son.

Relief. Joy.

The events unfolded over the weekend in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia.