"I'm an Asian Australian. Here are 6 ways the last year has changed my life."

Land on heads and you’ll be blamed at the check-out for bringing the virus into Australia. Tails, you’ll be greased off about seven times as you make you way through the toiletry aisle.

Was I shocked to find out I wasn’t the only one going through this? Not really.

In a survey conducted by the Australian National University, almost 85 per cent of more than 3,000 Asian Australians admitted to experiencing racial discrimination between January and October 2020. An increase of three per cent since 2019.

I know three per cent might not seem like a huge increase, but it’s a big enough difference for me to start questioning whether I am actually welcome in my own community, a county that likes to call itself "multicultural".

So, upon reflection, here are six things I've learned living as an Asian Australian in the year since the pandemic begun.

1. Thai? Malaysian? Chinese? It’s practically all the same.

I thought I’d start here.

For most of my life, people would always just assume I was Chinese. Always. ‘Ni Hao’ or ‘What part of China are you from?’ are easy go-tos.

Pre-COVID, the racial ignorance would normally stop there…

In 2020, when I was on my permitted hour walks in Melbourne or doing some essential shopping it would just be passive aggressive stares at every turn.

Some people looked afraid of me, others looked at me in disgust as if they couldn’t believe it was ‘my kind’ that brought this virus here. As I would creep past other shoppers, I would always hear whispers of:

‘This is all China’s fault.’

‘They would be used to wearing masks where they’re from.’

In the end, it became preferable to be locked down at home, than being singled out in public.

2. You are now just guilty – of pretty much everything.

Aside from you know… being blamed for the whole pandemic, there have been a number of things Asian people are blamed for for no good reason. It’s bad enough I get eyed off by everyone if I’m standing too close to the baby formula, but can the social policing of Asians stop?!

I don’t need other customers asking me how much is in my trolley or for people to read out the product rules to me slowly like I can’t understand.

If you’re wondering why this is, media coverage sure hasn't helped. An article published in The Age titled 'Shoppers empty shelves as virus panic takes hold,' led with an image of seven Asian Australian shoppers wheeling out full trolleys.