"I was afraid": The actor accusing Asia Argento of sexual assault has spoken out.

When sexual misconduct allegations were levelled at Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, Italian-born actress Asia Argento was among the vanguard of famous women declaring #metoo.

But this week, courtesy of a report by The New York Times on Sunday, it’s now Argento on the receiving end of such claims.

According to the paper, the xXx star received a notice of intent to sue from actor Jimmy Bennett in November 2017; the same month she publicly accused Weinstein of raping her two decades earlier.

The former child star, who played Argento’s son in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, alleges that the mother of two committed “sexual battery” against him in a Californian hotel room in May 2013. Bennett’s account reportedly states that Argento removed his pants and performed fellatio, before climbing on top of him and engaging in intercourse. She was 37 at the time, while he was just 17 – below the state’s age of consent.

The pair reached a financial settlement in March 2018, reportedly for $380,000.

In his first official statement on the issue, Bennett, now 22, told The New York Times on Wednesday that he previously remained silent because he was "ashamed and afraid" to be part of the public narrative.

"At the time I believed there was still a stigma to being in the situation as a male in our society. I didn’t think that people would understand the event that took place from the eyes of a teenage boy," he wrote.

"I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me. My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself.”