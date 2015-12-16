Warning: This post contains graphic images.

Police have been accused of failing to act on a domestic violence complaint as graphic images of the alleged victim circulate on social media.

Ashlee Savins, 19, was allegedly punched in the face by her 21-year-old boyfriend in Sydney’s western suburbs on Saturday night.

But according to Ms Savins’ housemate, police failed to take the incident seriously.

It is now playing out on social media, with Ms Savin’s friends and family posting photographs and writing complaints on the unofficial Facebook page of St Marys police, and their own pages.

On Sunday night, Ellie Sutton posted pictures of Ms Savins on her own Facebook page, and said the police needed to “step up their game”.

“THIS is what happened to my housemate on Friday night at the hands of her boyfriend. She suffered a broken nose and chipped front tooth after being struck twice in the face. “She woke me up in the middle of the night like this crying for help, it’s not the first time he has hit her. I called the police, he was detained. “Police have now told her they are not going to take matters further because he told them she “fell on her face” and “it’s her word against his” and there is insufficient evidence…. Even though he then fled the scene and she has a text message from him pleading with her not to tell anyone. “This is NOT acceptable. This idiot needs to be held accountable for his actions and ST Mary’s police station need to step their game up. There is a reason this country has a domestic violence epidemic. Let’s do something about it!”

The post has been shared over 3800 times.

Police has been called to the women’s Oxley Park home after midnight on Friday. An ambulance was called to take Ms Savin to the hospital and a video statement was taken.

“On the night they were very supportive… but then they called back on Sunday afternoon and said that his statement was different to hers,” Ellie Sutton said.

“He said she had fallen down, that he didn’t hit her.”

Ms Sutton said police told Ms Savins they wouldn’t take the case further.

“I just felt like I needed to say something,” she said.

It worked, and according to Fairfax media, Ms Sutton’s post prompted a further response from the police.

“Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding an alleged domestic assault that occurred about 12.45am on Saturday, 12 December 2015 at an address in Oxley Park,” a police statement said.

“Both parties have been formally interviewed and follow-up inquiries are continuing with the investigation.”