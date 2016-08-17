Australian Netball Diamond Ash Brazill's wedding video is an absolute tear jerker.

I’ve stalked, watched, and written about a few wedding videos in my time.

They’re always lovely and pretty, warming and touching. I watch them from the periphery with happiness, uplifted by the adoration and sheer joy the bride and groom share with each other. (I’m a hopeless, soppy romantic… okay?)

Then, around lunchtime today, I found this wedding video. It’s of Ash Brazill, an Australian Diamond and the captain of the ANZ Championship’s West Coast Fever, marrying her longterm partner Brooke Grieves. And it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

A photo posted by Ashleigh Brazill (@ash_braz) on May 7, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT

Not just because the footage of their Big Day is unbelievably picturesque and beautiful. Not just because their fathers’ loving words of support brought a tear to my eye. Or because their wedding’s lively dance floor, which was bursting at the seams, was exactly what a dance floor should look like.

But because this is the first wedding video that has made me disappointed. An ‘I’ve been hit in the guts’ level of disappointed.

This is the only video that has made me reel at one great injustice: that Ash and Brooke’s love, concrete in strength, striking in its authenticity, is still not recognised under Australian law.