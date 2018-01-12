Death of Melbourne artist and mother found in bathtub by her son deemed "suspicious".

A woman, identified by the media as artist Antonia Tatchell, has been found dead inside her house in Melbourne’s inner north with police treating the death as suspicious.

The body of the 43-year-old woman was discovered by her teenage son in the bathtub at her Albert St home in Brunswick, Herald Sun reports.

Police were called to the scene around 6.30am on Thursday, and Tatchell’s body was removed several hours later.

Speaking to The Age, Tatchell’s neighbour Maree said she spoke to the distraught son minutes after he found his mother’s body.

“He was in shock, it was awful. He thought it was an accident, maybe she stepped and she hurt herself,” she said.

The cause of death is still unknown, however police are treating the death as suspicious.

“We are comfortable at this stage that whatever has happened doesn’t pose any threat to the wider community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Colbert told reporters at the scene, AAP reports.

“We are speaking to neighbours, doorknocking the area, making a lot of inquiries to try to ascertain what in fact may have gone on if anything has gone on.”