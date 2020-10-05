A commune and physical abuse: The disturbing upbringing of David and Patricia Arquette.

You'll recognise not just Patricia and David, but also Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond Arquette from a combined total of 504 movies and TV shows.

All five siblings grew up to become actors, with youngest child David and middle child Patricia arguably the most recognisable with series like Medium and movies like Scream to their names.





Alexis Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Richmond Arquette, Patricia Arquette and David Arquette in Los Angeles, California, in 2006. Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty But it's not just a love of performance that the Arquette siblings have in common - it's an a difficult childhood, being raised in a commune in their formative years in the 70s.

As Patricia told the Wall Street Journal in 2017, she was four when her family moved from Chicago to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley and set up home at a commune called Skymont. David, the youngest of the Arquette tribe, was born there.

Their father Lewis Arquette had attended a World Congress for Subud - the spiritual movement - at Skymont. At the time, it was a former Christian summer camp.

Subud is an international spiritual movement that began in Indonesia in the 1920s and while the choice of religion was left up the individual, the movement was about a form of worship known as the 'latihan', which enables you to contact your real inner self.

Here's Rosanna talking about Subud and her families' religion.