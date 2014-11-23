The Voulez-Vous Project: "I am greedy for colour".

Welcome to Mamamia’s art endeavour, the Voulez-Vous Project. Every week we celebrate emerging artists, designers, illustrators, creators and women who knit using their vaginas. (Kidding. Maybe.)

By CAITLIN STOWER

Emotions. We all have them, but how we react to different feelings is what sets us apart from others. Arna Baartz is a self-described emotional painter. She feels a rush of excitement or joy, anger or frustration, but instead of shouting or crying when these feelings come on, she pours her emotions into her art as a way to explore the experience.

Art isn’t just an outlet for her emotions. Arna describes her artistic process as a “merging of physical and spiritual”.

“I believe we are like one huge organism experiencing life in 7 billion ways. I am always excited to play with the idea of contributing to each other’s lives through following our personal joy or dreams. Painting and drawing is where I feel at one and in alignment with the gorgeousness of the universe,” Arna told Mamamia.

One of Arna’s abstract, beautiful pieces.



With an artist for a father and a storyteller for a mother, it’s no surprise Arna has pursued a life in the arts. With eight children of her own, Arna credits her creative outlet as a way to keep the sanity. Her art, she says, is her way of making sense of the world emotionally.

“Art lets me express the universal consciousness that I’ve always felt was more real than the ‘actual reality’ we are living,” Arna said.

“I am inspired by everything, by strange phrases and thoughts. I love all art, even so-called bad art, because at the very least it is someone’s attempt at describing what’s inside their mind and the mind is my muse.”