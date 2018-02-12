The Tokyo neighbourhood of Ginza is internationally renown for high-cost fashion, so it’s fitting that the students at the district’s public school not let down the team by looking too generic common in their uniforms – according to school officials.
Which is why they’ve collaborated with the local Armani boutique to design a new school uniform. The uniforms, which can be viewed here, appear similar to standard primary school uniforms.
Taimei Elementary School has announced plans to introduce the new uniform option (it’s not compulsory), which costs more than 80,000 yen ($940 AUD) for a full set. The basics are a navy-blue jacket and matching trousers or skirt, a long-sleeve shirt and a hat. It’s priced at more than twice the cost of the current uniform.