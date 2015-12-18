Three years ago, Arlene sent her healthy, excited 5-year-old son to school. He didn't return.

As many of you would have this morning, on this day three years ago, Arlene Kennedy sent her excited, healthy son Jack to school.

He was particularly excited, dressed as an elf, because it was the day of the school Christmas concert.

Unfortunately, the 5-year-old never made it back to his mother, as he was struck down by an ordinary cold and flu virus, which claimed his life in less than 24-hours.

“I was doing all the things that you will be doing with your children just now, decorating the house, writing letters to Santa, visiting Santa, watching Christmas movies, Christmas shopping, planning Christmas day and trying to do everything to give my son the best Christmas,” Arlene wrote in a post on a memorial Facebook page for her son.

“I would never see him run down the stairs desperate to see if Santa had been, I would never get to see him open his presents, play with his toys and do all the Christmas things that most families do.

“Nobody knows what tomorrow might bring and sadly tomorrow is never guaranteed for any of us.”

The full post is accompanied by an image of Jack cuddling his mother Arlene and urges other busy mums to stop and remember what’s really important this Christmas.

So far it has been liked more than 31,000 times and shared over 7,300.

“I, like everyone else, could easily get caught up in the Christmas stress, worrying about money, worrying about presents, stressing out in the shops, rushing here, there and everywhere, and worrying about pleasing everyone else,” Arlene writes.

“With hindsight, none of the Christmas stress was really worth it. All that was important was the time that I spent with Jack and the memories that we made together along the way.

“In the midst of the Christmas rush, the busy shops, the festive nights out, take some time to make small but special memories with your children, watch a Christmas movie together, play a game, make cards or read a Christmas book.”

Jack’s parents set up the Brightest Star charity and Facebook page in memory of their son, to try to raise awareness and funds to save children’s lives, but also support families suffering similar loss.

You can read the post in full below: