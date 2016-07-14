Ariel Winter has been forced to defend her body yet again.

Ariel Winter is only 18 years old, yet she’s been forced to publicly defend her body multiple times — and usually does so with a mix of classiness and sassiness that makes you fist pump.

From being told she was ‘asking for it’ for daring to share a picture of herself wearing a bikini at the beach, to her breast reduction surgery and her choice of graduation dress, the young Modern Family star is no stranger to rude, ignorant online trolls.

The latest target? Her tattoos.

“When I got my tattoos—I have five now—and every time I post about getting a tattoo, every single person on the face of the planet has something to say about it,” she said on TV show The Talk.

“[They say] ‘You shouldn’t be getting tattoos because you’re ruining your body. How dare you destroy yourself even more? You were pretty and a nice person and now you’re just trash’.”

You don’t even have to scroll to old images to find examples.