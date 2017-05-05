A note to everyone condemning Ariel Winter for her red carpet outfit.

Ariel Winter wore a dress, and people aren’t happy.
When the 19-year-old actress appeared on the red carpet for a screening event in Hollywood on Thursday, the headlines followed closely behind.
“What on earth is Ariel Winter wearing?”
“Ariel Winter looks very different from the Modern Family cast.”
“Ariel Winter didn’t get the dress code memo.”
The (apparently) controversial dress is short and sparkly. It has a cut-out section on the chest and left Winter’s shoulders bare.
While words like “flaunt” and “bust” and “cleavage” came up a lot, many commentators tried to veil their judgement with claims that she was “overdressed” or looked “out of place” standing beside her co-stars.
See, the five men chose jeans, the other woman (Julie Bowen) opted for trousers and the final… is a child.