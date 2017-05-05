A note to everyone condemning Ariel Winter for her red carpet outfit.

While no one questioned the motivation for their outfit choices, plenty had suggestions about Winter's. Namely scene-stealing, attention-seeking.

People positing that theory must either posses the gift of telepathy, or just feel more comfortable with that neat little explanation than the truth:

That she doesn't need an explanation. And nor does anyone else.

As Winter herself wrote on Instagram in the wake of all the headlines, "Why TF does everyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"

Next, in controversial fashion news. Post continues...



While female stars routinely post skin-baring photographs on social media or wear "revealing" clothing at public events, Winter's decision to do so has attracted a bizarre amount of attention recently.

Perhaps it's her age. Perhaps we are uncomfortable with someone in their teens embracing their sexuality, feeling comfortable and confident in their own skin. Sadly, there's no denying it's unusual.

Winter knows it, and so do most other women - including her co-stars. Questioned about the teen's self-image at Thursday's event, 47-year-old Bowen told ET she admires her young colleague.

“I'm always like, ‘Why are you showing so much of your body?’ and then she's like, ‘Why not?’” Bowen said. “She knows exactly who she is. She knows exactly. And I've watched so much negativity bounce right off her, and I'm like 'Let me learn from you.'”

Let's.

What do you think of the reaction to Ariel's outfit? Tell us in the comments below.