Friday's news in only two minutes.

1. The daughter of Ariel Castro – the man who’s been charged with abducting and raping four women in Cleveland, Ohio – has made a tearful apology to one of the victims. Arlene Castro was friends with 22-year-old victim Gina DeJesus when she was abducted almost 10 years ago and said she was “devastated” by what her father allegedly did. In an appearance on Good Morning America, 22-year-old Arlene said: “I am absolutely so, so sorry. I really want to see Gina and I want you to meet my kids. I’m so sorry for everything.”

2. Ariel Castro appeared in an Ohio court yesterday charged with four counts of abduction and three counts of rape. Meanwhile, a police report has outlined the terrible conditions faced by Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michele Knight. The report found Michele Knight was forced to deliver Amanda Knight’s baby in a plastic baby pool and that the women were kept in chains in Castro’s basement.

In related news, a letter written by Castro in 2004 was found in the house. It read: “I am a sexual predator. I need help”, “They are here against their will because they made a mistake of getting in a car with a total stranger,” and “I don’t know why I kept looking for another. I already had 2 in my possession.”

3. The CEO of US retailer Abercrombie and Fitch has been slammed by a US author for only selling clothes to thin people. Robin Lewis told Business Insider: “He doesn’t want larger people shopping in his store, he wants thin and beautiful people… He doesn’t want his core customers to see people who aren’t as hot as them wearing his clothing. People who wear his clothing should feel like they’re one of the ‘cool kids.’” According to the magazine, you can’t buy an XL or a XXL size at Abercrombie and Fitch stores and the largest jeans size is a 10.