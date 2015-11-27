beauty

All the fashions from the ARIAs red carpet.

It’s so hot today in Sydney that the red carpet isn’t actually red, it’s just burning.

But that hasn’t deterred the stars of the Aussie music scene have come out to play (and play up) at the ARIAs (the Australian Record Industry Awards).

Check out all the best looks from the ARIAs red carpet here. 

This year, the ARIAs (the Australian Record Industry Awards) has given its rose to Osher Gunsberg, who will be hosting the ceremony.

Watch Jess Mauboy be a darling on the red carpet below. Post continues after video.

Ed Sheeran, Jessica Mauboy and The Veronicas shall perform. Kylie Minogue will present an award. And apparently Tina Arena will be there, which fans of Young Talent Time will be very excited about (…Vinnie Forever…)

But the truth is, it’s all about the outfits.

Without further ado, check out all the best red carpet looks right here:

Aria Awards 2015
Montana Cox
Reigan
Ksenija Lukich
Guy and Jules Sebastien
Mimie Lashiry
Kylie Minogue.
The Wiggles and Kylie Minogue. What a pairing.
Joel Creasey, Jess Mauboy and Liv Phyland
Amy and Emma from Sheppared
Alli Simpson and Ella Hooper
The Preatures
Ed Sheeran and James Blunt
Nathanial Willemse
Joel Creasy and Liv Phyland
James Kerley
Sheppard
Jai Waetford
Conrad Sewell
Taylor Henderson
James Blunt & Ed Sheeran.Source: Instagram.
Sasha, Sam and Rove are up for a laugh.
Joel and Liv interview Alli Simpson
Jai Waetford and Tim Omaji
X Factor's Jess and Matt with @microwavejennymusic
Emma Freedman
Angela Bishop and Scott Tweedie
Jess Mauboy.
Dami Im and her make up artist @byliztieu
Jessica Gomes
The Wiggles
Emma from The Wiggles
Jess Mauboy
Anya Nissen.
Sasha Mielczarek, Sam Frost and Rove McManus.
The Veronicas.
Ellie Drennan, Conrad Sewell and Eden King
Aston Merrygold
Kylie
Jess Mauboy
Bachie Sam Wood
The Veronicas
Tame Impala
Samantha Jade
Vance Joy
Havana Brown
Havana Brown
