beauty

Break out the bronzer: All the best looks from the 2015 ARIA Awards.

Image: Instagram

Not even a sweltering 37 degree day can stop the ARIA Awards red carpet from bringing the goods.

While the event is held in celebration of the Australian music industry, for now our eyes are firmly on the hair and beauty — and so far we haven’t been disappointed.

This year’s beauty efforts provide all your summer makeup inspo. It’s all about glowing skin, bronzed smokey eyes and super-simple hair… oh, and plenty of sparkles. Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?

Jessica Mauboy

The best surprise of night so far? Jessica Mauboy's stunning new haircut. Going for a shorter, choppier style, tousled centre part and caramel colour, the singer looks effortlessly cool. And don't even get us started on the killer outfit.

Emma Freedman

Image: Getty

Freedman is leading the bronze brigade, proving you can never have too much sparkle. With natural brows, a super smokey brown eye and glossy lips, Freedman has nailed hot weather makeup, finishing it off with a no-fuss updo.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Frost

Frost continues the metallic trend with a smokey eye and nude lip combo — and can we talk about that dewy finish (Try Laura Mercier Radiant Bronze Foundation Primer for a similar look)? Just delightful. She's also bang on with the sleek centre part, which lets the makeup and accessories do the talking. 

Montana Cox

The model and David Jones ambassador nails the tousled bob (add shine like hers with an oil like Aesop Shine Hair Oil), simple shimmery eye and brings serious brow game to the red carpet.

If you're looking for effortlessly stylish vibe, you've just found the definition. (Post continues after gallery.)

Best Aria Beauty Looks
Kylie Minogue at the AriasKylie Minogue arrives for the 29th Annual ARIA Awards 2015 at The Star on November 26, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
Tina Arena at the AriasTina Arena arrives for the 29th Annual ARIA Awards 2015 at The Star on November 26, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
Amy SheppardImage via MakeupbuAnastasia
Lisa and Jess, The VeronicasVa-va-vamp from The Veronicas.
Nicole MillerNicole Miller arrives for the 29th Annual ARIA Awards 2015 at The Star on November 26, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
Channel V host Carissa WalfordCarissa Walford arrives for the 29th Annual ARIA Awards 2015 at The Star on November 26, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
Samantha Jade
dj girlsDavid Jones Ambassadors Jessica Gomez and Montana Cox with Alli Simpson.
dani m makeupX-Factor Winner Danni M.
emma and lachy wigglesEmma and Lachy from The Wiggles make their red carpet entrance. Image: Instagram.
Montana CoxAll dressed up and ready to go! @montanacox1 in @zimmermann_ and @louboutinworld ?. #ARIAs #DJsRedCarpet #zimmermann #montanacox (Image via Instagram/@davidjonesstore)
Mimi ElashirySydney salon @YMSalon show us a glimpse at Actress, Mimi Elashiry's look for the night. And so far we are very much loving it. (Image via Instagram/@YMSalon)
Alli SimpsonAlli Simpson is looking completely radiant in this Alice McCall number. (Image via Instagram/@popsugar)
Emma SheppardThe bass player for Sheppard is looking ever so glam just before the show begins. (Image via Instagram/@emmashepparddd)
Ksenija LukichThe E! Host showed us a peek of her look for the ARIAS yesterday after getting her nails done. (Image via Instagram/@ksenijalukich)
Carissa WalfordChannel V host Carissa Walford looking on point before the show. (Image via Instagram @carissawalford)

What's your favourite look of this year's awards?

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???