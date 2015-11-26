Break out the bronzer: All the best looks from the 2015 ARIA Awards.

Image: Instagram

Not even a sweltering 37 degree day can stop the ARIA Awards red carpet from bringing the goods.

While the event is held in celebration of the Australian music industry, for now our eyes are firmly on the hair and beauty — and so far we haven’t been disappointed.

This year’s beauty efforts provide all your summer makeup inspo. It’s all about glowing skin, bronzed smokey eyes and super-simple hair… oh, and plenty of sparkles. Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?

Jessica Mauboy

The best surprise of night so far? Jessica Mauboy's stunning new haircut. Going for a shorter, choppier style, tousled centre part and caramel colour, the singer looks effortlessly cool. And don't even get us started on the killer outfit.

Emma Freedman

Freedman is leading the bronze brigade, proving you can never have too much sparkle. With natural brows, a super smokey brown eye and glossy lips, Freedman has nailed hot weather makeup, finishing it off with a no-fuss updo.