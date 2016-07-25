Leaked emails reveal why Ariana Grande was banned from performing at the White House.

Where were you when you first heard about the greatest doughnut scandal in history?

What do you mean, you don’t remember? You know, that time Ariana Grande licked a doughnut while in a doughnut store and then DIDN’T BUY IT!? It was only the biggest celebrity scandal of 2015…

Ariana Grande — Off the Hook in Donut-Licking Case http://t.co/qnDUV9Zv7T pic.twitter.com/mQsN0aY7XX — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2015

In case you missed it because you were busy living life like a normal person clearly distracted that day, video emerged in July last year of Ariana Grande making a visit to Wolfee Donuts in California.

She was then caught on camera licking and sniffing some of the delicious treats on display, before declaring that she “hated America.”

Not surprisingly, fans weren’t happy.

It turns out that the President of the United States wasn’t amused by her behavior either: the 23-year-old singer was due to perform at a White House gala before she was deemed “unfit” because of the scandal.