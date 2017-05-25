Ariana Grande makes incredible offer to families of those killed in the Manchester attack.

US singer Ariana Grande has offered to pay for the funerals of those killed in an attack on her Manchester concert earlier this week.

According to a Twitter profile dedicated to sharing news about the 23-year-old, the singer has reached out to the families of those who lost their lives.

News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who’s loves ones died last night….she is gonna pay for the funerals! pic.twitter.com/lmGHt4GbEg — Ariana Updates! (@ArianaDailyWW) May 23, 2017

Representatives for Grande have not confirmed the news.

The singer - who flew back to her home in Florida and is currently being comforted by close family and friends - is reportedly "devastated" after a suicide bomber targeted her fans in the closing moments of her show at Manchester Arena.

Photos of the singer landing in the US were shared online yesterday, where she was met by her rapper boyfriend, Mac Miller.