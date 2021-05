From 2016 to 2018, Grande dated rapper Mac Miller.

Although there were rumours the pair were engaged, the couple announced their split in May 2018.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet," Grande wrote, sharing the news on Instagram.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Days later, Miller was arrested for hit-and-run and drunk driving after totalling his car.

At the time, many fans blamed Grande for the incident, leading the singer to open up about the end of their relationship.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be," she shared.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that."