The world's biggest music stars will unite for Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert.

Last week, in an emotional letter to fans, Ariana Grande vowed to return to Manchester following a horrific attack that claimed 22 lives after one of her shows.

“I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” she wrote.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.”

Now, it seems some of the industry’s biggest names are uniting to show support for the city.

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester to raise money for victims of the attack. Image via Getty.

According to TMZ, up to 10 acts will perform alongside Grande at the concert, which is due to take place at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on June 4.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay will all be performing at the charity concert.

Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan are also set to take the stage.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the British Red Cross Society's 'Manchester Emergency Fund', which supports the victims of the Manchester bombing.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Fans who were in attendance at Ariana's May 22nd concert are able to register for free tickets to the tribute performance.

In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the singer and her team had contact the families of those killed in the attack to ensure they were comfortable with the benefit concert going ahead.

We Need To Talk About Manchester. Post continues... 

"When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel," he said.

"It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable.

The 23-year-old singer said in he statement that the 22 people who were killed when a suicide bomber attacked her show "will be on my mind and in my heart everyday".

"I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she said.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.

