The world's biggest music stars will unite for Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert.

Last week, in an emotional letter to fans, Ariana Grande vowed to return to Manchester following a horrific attack that claimed 22 lives after one of her shows.

“I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” she wrote.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.”

Now, it seems some of the industry’s biggest names are uniting to show support for the city.

According to TMZ, up to 10 acts will perform alongside Grande at the concert, which is due to take place at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on June 4.