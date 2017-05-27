Ariana Grande's message to fans: 'You've made me prouder than you’ll ever know.'

Ariana Grande has released her first full statement since the bombing at her Manchester concert on Monday night.

In the statement, Grande urged her fans to support a fundraising page for the families of the victims, set up by the Manchester Evening News.

All money raised will be handed over to the families affected by the bombing.

The 23-year-old also said she will be returning to Manchester to meet with fans and to hold a benefit concert for the victims’ families.

Grande made her first statement via a short tweet posted just hours after the attack in the Manchester Arena.

This is her full statement:

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.

However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.

I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.

The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.