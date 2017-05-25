Twist of fate at the end of Ariana Grande's concert believed to have 'saved lives'.

Manchester concert-goers argue Ariana Grande’s encore likely saved lives because it made sure people weren’t milling around the foyer and were instead inside the arena when the bomb went off.

Monday night’s blast killed 22 people, injured more than 100 and left nine missing. And despite Grande herself tweeting her apologies – reportedly being left “broken” after the tragedy – those who attended the concert say among all the devastation, the fact Grande’s encore was running late may have been a silver lining.

Annemarie McNally, who attended the concert with her 13-year-old daughter, told the Daily Star that single fact may have saved hundreds of injuries, if not lives.

“If Ariana had not done an encore I’m sure more people would have been in the foyer where the bomb went off and more people would have been injured,” she told the news outlet.

This latest revelation comes after a reported offer by the 23-year-old singer to pay for the funerals of those who lost their lives.

According to a Twitter profile dedicated to sharing news about Grande, the singer has reached out to the families of those who lost their lives, however, her reps are yet to confirm the news.

Photos of the singer landing in the US were shared online yesterday, where she was met by her rapper boyfriend, Mac Miller.

