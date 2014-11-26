The ARIA's red carpet: Frocks, frocks and more frocks.

Sydney. Star Casino. Singers. Sexy outfits.

It is all happening at the ARIA Awards tonight.

The ‘2014 ARIA Awards Connected By Telstra‘ brought out all the harmonious celebrities. The sounds of Aussie music filled the Star Casino with variety – Jessica Mauboy, the Hilltop Hoods, Neil Finn and Paul Kelly – as well as a couple of token international artists, One Direction and Katy Perry.

But we all know the best thing about an awards ceremony. The free food red carpet fashion.

So here they are. Who looked good? Who let their stylist get a bit too creative?

Katy Perry

Harry Styles from One Direction

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony

Delta Goodrem

Jessica Mauboy

One Direction

Samantha Jade (via Twitter)

Montana Cox

Osher Gunsberg

Ali McGregor

Hilltop Hoods

Megan Washington

Richard Wilkins and Molly Meldrum

Beau Ryan and his wife

Marlisa

Sam Moran and wife

Genevieve Smart

The John Butler Trio

Designers Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales of Romance Was Borne

Paulini

John Butler and wife Mama Kin pose at the Chairman's Party

KLP

Chris Lilley

MTV's Krit and Kate Peck (via Twitter)

The Veronicas

Havana Brown

Sheppard (via Twitter)

Helena Atherton

Charli Robinson (via Twitter)

Nathaniel Willemse

Rebecca Moore, Chris Murphy and Maria Paoliello

Samantha Jade

John Paul Young and Marcia Hines

5 Seconds of Summer

Matt and Alex from Triple J

The Sheppard sisters (via Twitter)

5 seconds of summer and the Veronicas (via Twitter)

The men of Sheppard (via Twitter)

Dani Im getting ready

Laurina Fleur's dress (via Twitter)

Laurina Fleur's makeup (via Twitter)

Take a look at the frocks from last year’s ARIAs’:

Guy and Jules Sebastion

Samantha Jade with her Aria

Jessica Mauboy with her Aria

Jessica Gomes looking superb in Dion Lee

Bonnie Anderson in Dior and Topshop

Alicia Keys

Montana Cox with designers Camilla and Marc

Jessica Mauboy performing at the Arias

Alicia Keys in Tony Matevsci

Alicia Keys

Jessica Mauboy in Josh Goot (via Instagram)

Samantha Jade on the red carpet wearing Steven Kahlil (via Twitter)

Sarah de Bono

Missy Higgins rocking a Camilla and Marc dress

Montana Cox in Camilla and Marc

Jess Gomes in Dion Lee with James Kerley

The Rubens

Harrison Craig

Megan Washington and Jake from Bluejuice

Jessica Mauboy in Josh Goot.

Cody Simpson

Lorde being interviewed by Jake from Bluejuice

Ex Wiggle Sam Moran walks the Black Carpet with his wife

Triple J's Tom and Alex, in true Tom and Alex style

flume

Prinnie Stevens

The Wiggles

Lorde arrives wearing Ellery

Gossling in Manning Cartell

Aussie Rock legends Air Supply hit the Red Carpet

Sophie Faulkner rocking Ginger & Smart

Jessica Gomes in Dion Lee.

Country Crooners Troy Casserdaily and Adam Harvey

Timomatic with his partner (via Instagram)

DJ Allison in Wonderland (via Twitter)

Samantha Jade and Charlie Robinson (via Twitter)

The Wiggles

Big Brothers Ben with country star Jasmine Rae (Via Instagram)

Bonnie Anderson in a Dior Skirt and Topshop top (via Instagram)

Kate Peck (via Twitter)

Singer Bonnie Anderson (via Twitter)

Host Sussan Mourad rocking a House of Emmanuel glove. (via Instagram)

Aria's hosts Jessica Gomes, James Kerly and Sussan Mourad (via Instagram)

Nova's Radio Host Smallzy (via Instagram)

ARIA's host Sussan Mourad in Camilla & Marc (via Instagram)

Jessica Mauboy getting ready (via Instagram)

Birds of Tokyo (via Twitter)

Celebrity Scoop reporters Charlie Robinson and Justin Hill (via Twitter)

Former 'The Voice' Contestant Emma Pask (via Twitter)

MTV Australia's Kate Peck (via Twitter)

Brisbane band Shepard performing on the DJ's red carpet (via Instagram)

Electronic rockers Bombs Away hit the red carpet (Instagram)

Former High 5! Star Charlie Robinson (via Twitter)

Hosts Jess Gomes, James Kerley and Sussan Mourad

The Potbellez (via Instagram)