The ARIA's red carpet: Frocks, frocks and more frocks.

Sydney. Star Casino. Singers. Sexy outfits.

It is all happening at the ARIA Awards tonight.

The ‘2014 ARIA Awards Connected By Telstra‘ brought out all the harmonious celebrities. The sounds of Aussie music filled the Star Casino with variety – Jessica Mauboy, the Hilltop Hoods, Neil Finn and Paul Kelly – as well as a couple of token international artists, One Direction and Katy Perry.

But we all know the best thing about an awards ceremony. The free food red carpet fashion.

So here they are. Who looked good? Who let their stylist get a bit too creative?
Katy Perry
Harry Styles from One Direction
Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony
Delta Goodrem
Jessica Mauboy
One Direction
Samantha Jade (via Twitter)
Montana Cox
Osher Gunsberg
Ali McGregor
Hilltop Hoods
Megan Washington
Richard Wilkins and Molly Meldrum
Beau Ryan and his wife
Marlisa
Sam Moran and wife
Genevieve Smart
The John Butler Trio
Designers Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales of Romance Was Borne
Paulini
John Butler and wife Mama Kin pose at the Chairman's Party
KLP
Chris Lilley
MTV's Krit and Kate Peck (via Twitter)
The Veronicas
Havana Brown
Sheppard (via Twitter)
Helena Atherton
Charli Robinson (via Twitter)
Nathaniel Willemse
Rebecca Moore, Chris Murphy and Maria Paoliello
Samantha Jade
John Paul Young and Marcia Hines
5 Seconds of Summer
Matt and Alex from Triple J
The Sheppard sisters (via Twitter)
5 seconds of summer and the Veronicas (via Twitter)
The men of Sheppard (via Twitter)
Dani Im getting ready
Laurina Fleur's dress (via Twitter)
Laurina Fleur's makeup (via Twitter)

Take a look at the frocks from last year’s ARIAs’:
Guy and Jules Sebastion
Samantha Jade with her Aria
Jessica Mauboy with her Aria
Jessica Gomes looking superb in Dion Lee
Bonnie Anderson in Dior and Topshop
Alicia Keys
Montana Cox with designers Camilla and Marc
Jessica Mauboy performing at the Arias
Alicia Keys in Tony Matevsci
Alicia Keys
Jessica Mauboy in Josh Goot (via Instagram)
Samantha Jade on the red carpet wearing Steven Kahlil (via Twitter)
Sarah de Bono
Missy Higgins rocking a Camilla and Marc dress
Montana Cox in Camilla and Marc
Jess Gomes in Dion Lee with James Kerley
The Rubens
Harrison Craig
Megan Washington and Jake from Bluejuice
Jessica Mauboy in Josh Goot.
Cody Simpson
Lorde being interviewed by Jake from Bluejuice
Ex Wiggle Sam Moran walks the Black Carpet with his wife
Lorde.
Triple J's Tom and Alex, in true Tom and Alex style
flume
Prinnie Stevens
The Wiggles
Lorde arrives wearing Ellery
Gossling in Manning Cartell
Aussie Rock legends Air Supply hit the Red Carpet
Sophie Faulkner rocking Ginger & Smart
Jessica Gomes in Dion Lee.
Country Crooners Troy Casserdaily and Adam Harvey
Timomatic with his partner (via Instagram)
DJ Allison in Wonderland (via Twitter)
Samantha Jade and Charlie Robinson (via Twitter)
The Wiggles
Big Brothers Ben with country star Jasmine Rae (Via Instagram)
Bonnie Anderson in a Dior Skirt and Topshop top (via Instagram)
Kate Peck (via Twitter)
Singer Bonnie Anderson (via Twitter)
Host Sussan Mourad rocking a House of Emmanuel glove. (via Instagram)
Aria's hosts Jessica Gomes, James Kerly and Sussan Mourad (via Instagram)
Nova's Radio Host Smallzy (via Instagram)
ARIA's host Sussan Mourad in Camilla & Marc (via Instagram)
Jessica Mauboy getting ready (via Instagram)
Birds of Tokyo (via Twitter)
Celebrity Scoop reporters Charlie Robinson and Justin Hill (via Twitter)
Former 'The Voice' Contestant Emma Pask (via Twitter)
MTV Australia's Kate Peck (via Twitter)
Brisbane band Shepard performing on the DJ's red carpet (via Instagram)
Electronic rockers Bombs Away hit the red carpet (Instagram)
Former High 5! Star Charlie Robinson (via Twitter)
Hosts Jess Gomes, James Kerley and Sussan Mourad
The Potbellez (via Instagram)
Australia's Got Talent host Timomatic (via Instagram)
