We asked two dietitians if those delicious poke bowls are actually good for us.

Walk into any poke bowl establishment and you’ll find lycra.
As in lycra workout tights worn by people who’ve just exercised, because poke bowls are the post-gym meal of choice in 2018.
The Hawaiian staple sits somewhere between sashimi, ceviche and buddha bowls (basically a bunch of grains and veg thrown in a bowl). It’s got all the makings of a ‘fuel your body’ esque meal your HIIT class trainer wouldn’t pop a vein over.
Raw fish. Rice. Veggies. Other ancient things you can’t pronounce.
But are poke bowls actually healthy? Or are we all blissfully ignorant?
We asked nutritionists, Accredited Practising Dietitians and co-founders of The Biting Truth, Anna-Jane Debenham and Alexandra Parker to take us through each part of our poke bowls, and tell us grain by grain whether they’re actually as healthy as we think.
You’ll find their thoughts below. Read on… if you dare.
Which base should I choose for my Poke Bowl?
Every good poke bowl – well actually, every poke bowl – starts with the base. Here, one commonly chooses between brown rice, sushi rice, soba noodles, quinoa and cabbage. Debenham and Parker rate them from ‘healthiest’ to ‘maybe not every time’:
Brown Rice
Adding a wholegrain base such as brown rice to your poke bowl is a great option as it helps to leave you feeling fuller – i.e. you’ll be less likely to reach for an extra something something to satisfy your hunger.