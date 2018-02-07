We asked two dietitians if those delicious poke bowls are actually good for us.

‘Clean’ proteins are what Poke Bowls are all about. So, is there a bad choice one could make here? Not really, our dietitians found:

Salmon or tuna sashimi

Sashimi is a great source of lean protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. In terms of raw versus cooked fish, this really comes down to personal preference. From a nutritional point of view, they are going to be very similar. We love the texture and taste of raw sashimi in our poke bowls, so we usually opt for this.

Poached chicken

Chicken is a great source of lean protein and is generally lower in fat than other meats. Poaching is a very healthy cooking method as it uses the water to carry heat into the food rather than a fat like oil or butter.

Tiger prawns

Prawns are an extremely nutritious type of seafood, packed full of protein, calcium, iodine and zinc with little fat. Grilled or marinated prawns are the best choice because deep fried or tempura prawns will increase the saturated fat significantly.

Tofu

Tofu is made by curdling soy milk, pressing it into a solid block and then cooling it. It is a great source of protein and iron, which is especially important for vegetarians.

Some people are often worried about eating soy products because they are concerned about a possible increased risk of breast cancer. This is based on the theory that soy contains compounds called isoflavones that mimic the hormone oestrogen and breast cancer risk is increased with high levels of oestrogen.

The research shows that isoflavones in the diet do not cause or increase the risk of developing the disease, and therefore it is safe to consume soy products.

Are all the Poke Bowl vegetables ‘healthy’?

Unsurprisingly, there are no ‘bad’ veggies in Debenham and Parker’s minds. So go on and load your Poke Bowl up with ’em. Here’s what they said:

Raw and cooked veggies both provide an excellent array of nutrients. Cooking veggies can reduce certain nutrients, while increasing others. For example vitamin C, thiamin and folate are all water soluble vitamins, which means they dissolve in water when cooked (meaning less in the veggies). This loss is minimal and should not put people off eating cooked vegetables. Some nutrients actually become more bioavailable when cooked (like phytochemicals), which means the body is more able to absorb them. This occurs with vegetables such as carrots and asparagus.

As for which veggies to choose?

Carrots

Carrots are rich in the antioxidant beta-carotene which is converted to vitamin A in the body. This is important because vitamin A is not widely distributed in foods. Vitamin A is important for eye health and good vision. This is why carrots got their reputation for helping you to see in the dark.

Beetroot

The vibrant purple colour of beetroot has been shown to significantly lower blood pressure. Beetroots are one of the best sources of dietary nitrates. These are converted to nitric oxide in the body, which in turn helps to relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.