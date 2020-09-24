IT’S FINALLY OVER.

Yes, we’ve reached the epic conclusion of The Bachelor 2020 and have finally gotten the closure that we’ve been seeking all season: That Locky does in fact pick Irena.

It was a close call with the emotionally distraught Locky telling both of his finalists that he was in love with them. (Rookie error mate.) And Channel 10 were mastermind producers with their will-he-pick-Bella-or-will-he-pick-Irena edit, leaving us well and truly on the edge of seats/aggressively throwing snacks at the TV.

Now watch Locky decorate a cake while answering rapid-fire questions. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Following the emotional rollercoaster that was The Bachelor 2020 finale, we are sure you have many questions. Including, but certainly not limited to, these:

How does one fall in love with two people at once?

Is Irena not reeling with fury having to watch back that Locky said he was in love with ANYONE else? Let alone the lass you’ve been feuding with for months...

Where the hell did Irena get her finale dress from? Cos we WANT IT.

But the biggest question of all (literally, we can see you googling it), is this:

Are Locky and Irena still together?

Well, based off the classic post-Bachelor-finale routine, the winning couple take to Instagram to thank the world for their ongoing support and this year was no different.

The couple shared the following post: